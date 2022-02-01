FirstBank Boosts Loan Officer Productivity by 20% with Total Expert

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At FirstBank , a leading regional bank with approximately $11.9 billion in total assets and 82 full-service branches across the Southeast, loan officers used to rely on multiple platforms to manage relationships with partners and customers. To fully support new leads in the purchase process, close existing loans, and identify strong partnership opportunities, the regional bank needed a single platform that empowered loan officers to grow meaningful relationships on their own terms.



To engage key real estate partners and create better customer experiences for borrowers, FirstBank selected Total Expert , the leading CRM and customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions. Total Expert’s all-in-one CRM and marketing functionality helps loan officers collaborate with partners to win new leads, then nurture those leads through personalized outreach at each stage of the mortgage process.

With Total Expert, FirstBank loan officers built education-based nurture campaigns for key audiences, including first-time homebuyers and borrowers stuck at key points in the loan process. By improving cross-team collaboration and sending targeted communication to borrowers at scale, Total Expert helped FirstBank boost productivity for loan officers by 20% , resulting in an increase in closed loans and a reduction in time spent managing communications.

“From empowering our compliance officer with access to the system to engaging real estate partners with text messages, Total Expert gives our loan officers the tools they need to build productive and successful relationships,” said Laura Byrum, vice president of mortgage marketing at FirstBank. “The platform makes it easy for loan officers to see where they should focus their time – and that’s been monumental in building relationships with their partners.”

Through seamless MLS data integrations with predefined content templates within Total Expert, FirstBank can quickly and easily create scalable marketing assets while maintaining the freedom to make as-needed edits. This saves time while delivering personalized communication to the right borrowers.

"Total Expert enables customer-facing teams to make sense of critical customer data, so they can focus on what matters most: making deeper connections with partners and borrowers," said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. "By delivering targeted communication at the right time in the borrower journey, loan officers deliver better experiences to leads and contacts that result in lifetime relationships.”

For more information on Total Expert, visit totalexpert.com .

About FirstBank

Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. The bank serves five of the major metropolitan markets in Tennessee and, with approximately $11.9 billion in total assets, has the resources to provide a comprehensive variety of financial services and products.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com