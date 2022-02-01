OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Summarizes the Highlights of Its 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting Held on 28 January 2022

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. ILUS held its first in-person and online Annual Shareholders Meeting since taking over from the previous management of Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. During the meeting, ILUS shared its latest news, discussed its roadmap and opened the floor to questions. This press release briefly summarises the information shared. For further information and context, the recording of the event will be made available within the coming days.



ILUS confirmed that it is planning several spin offs and the company is working behind the scenes on its first up listing. The company will soon be announcing the investment bank which it will be partnering with for its first planned up listing. The company is creating several divisions within its groupsuch as Emergency Response Technologies, Integrated Systems, Renewables and Defense. Each of these divisions are being developed through acquisitions and growth to have the potential to up list, as are ILUS’ recent acquisitions, such as Vira Drones which could have the potential to up list on its own.

Having already completed several acquisitions, ILUS confirmed that it has many more on the way in the short, medium, and long-term. ILUS itself is acquiring and growing the companies, which it is grouping into strategically and technologically aligned divisions. ILUS aims to become a conglomerate which, following several successful spin offs, could itself up list. ILUS plans to hold a 50-80% share of each up listed company which will substantially increase the company’s balance sheet.

The ILUS divisions mentioned during the Shareholder meeting were Emergency Response, Integrated Systems, Renewables and Defense. The company plans to roll up all current and upcoming emergency response businesses into Emergency Response Technologies (ERT), including a $100m+ revenue acquisition, which when all combined, the company intends on having an approximate valuation in the region of $500 million. This division has the potential to become ILUS’ first planned spin off. ERT would include manufacturing and distribution of patented firefighting technology, disruptive technology such as wearable technology utilizing IoT, robotics and automation, rescue drones, rapid response, and incident management solutions. ILUS is already executing this plan with current acquisitions, partnerships, and acquisitions which it is conducting due diligence on. ILUS confirmed that it does not plan on taking any division such as ERT to NASDAQ without substantial revenue, hence the $100m+ acquisition which would take place in conjunction with the up listing.

ILUS’ Integrated Systems division includes fixed firefighting systems, fire protection, smart sensor technology and aligned solutions such as VR and AR training. Given the size of the fire protection market alone and the innovative technology which ILUS is developing and acquiring, the company is forecasting a valuation for this division of $400m+. ILUS also confirmed its Renewables division where it plans to include its current Commercial Electric Utility Vehicle business as well as look into an urban mining operation at a later date. ILUS confirmed that it is also planning to enter the Defense sector in the near future, where the company believes innovative technology that it is developing and acquiring will play a major role in protecting countries and saving more lives.

Following its recent acquisition of Vira Drones, the completion of agreed US acquisitions, and KurveXR, ILUS confirmed that it will publish individual press releases on each acquisition in the coming days.

Regarding ILUS’ acquisition of the pioneering Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) company, Vira Drones, ILUS confirmed that it believes the acquisitions valuation could comfortably exceed $1 billion as soon as patents are registered, and type approvals are in place. Competitors of Vira Drones which do not yet have products in production have achieved valuations of over $1.2 billion. Illustrating the market potential for Vira Drones, an Urban Air Mobility company known as Eve recently announced that it will list on the NYSE with a valuation of $2.9 billion through a Special Purpose Acquisition Deal with Zanite Acquisition Corp. Although this company has confirmed a substantial order pipeline, it has not yet been awarded its aviation license to fly unmanned in inhabited areas. Vira Drones has successfully tested prototypes and has models in production for further testing, including by the World Food Programme for the purpose of delivering humanitarian aid. Following the registering of 20 patents and obtaining 3 type approvals, Vira Drones plans to work towards its aviation certification which would also enable it to fly in inhabited areas, causing its valuation to skyrocket. Further information on Vira Drones can be found in a recent ILUS press release on the 26thof January 2022.

With the proposals for both the first and second phase of its EU deal agreed, ILUS is expecting sign off on the first phase very soon, following which it will announce the full details. The company also confirmed that it expects to share further details of its agreed UK acquisition of a group of 4 companies towards the end of the first quarter when the deal is scheduled to complete. ILUS confirmed that is currently in discussions regarding several acquisitions in the US, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

ILUS has partnered with Incident Management Software company, 911Inform, with an exclusive OEM licence and projected revenue of $5m in the first year. 911Inform is a game-changing crisis management tool to aid first responders. The company provides the only notification and emergency management solution that provides police dispatch, first responders and key building personnel with the tools to effectively mitigate any emergency. It is used by multiple industries such as hospitality and education, to find the closest exit routes for example so that aid can be given as quickly as possible to those requiring care. The platform links any organisation to local authorities for comprehensive security management. ILUS is already in discussions with authorities in Singapore, Dubai, and London for large potential projects.

ILUS confirmed at its Annual Shareholder’s Meeting that it is an acquisitions company and not an investment company, meaning that it will always acquire a 51% or more stake in each company that it acquires. With several spin offs planned, ILUS would remain the parent company and it will continue to acquire, incubate, and grow assets for future divisions and spin-offs, thus consistently increasing balance sheets and adding substantial Shareholder value.

ILUS confirmed that in March 2022, it is planning to offer a factory tour and hands-on demonstration at the facilities of Precision Powered Products in Houston, Texas. Shareholders will be invited to attend and witness ILUS technology in action, first-hand. In April 2022, ILUS will be attending the well-known firefighter convention, FDIC, in Indianapolis, with a booth already secured at the venue. Other events will likely be attended and held later in the year.

Regarding the ILUS Share Structure, the company confirmed that it won the case regarding the cancellation of 40 million shares. ILUS is also exploring potential dividend options for Shareholders who lock up their shares or a portion of their shares in a preference category for a determined period.

John-Paul Backwell, Managing Director of ILUS, concluded with the following: “Our first Annual Shareholder’s Meeting was the ideal platform to engage with our Shareholders, report on our progress and present our roadmap. ILUS is delivering on plans and successfully building towards its long-term goals. Along the way, our short and medium-term plan includes the closing and announcement of several noteworthy deals in our pipeline. Like our acquisition of Vira Drones, there is a lot more going on behind the scenes in the ILUS engine room than meets the eye, or which we can talk about until signatures are in place, but it’s important for Shareholders to know that there is plenty of very exciting news coming in the short and medium-term. From my side, it was great to meet more Shareholders in person and we have learnt a great deal from this first Shareholder’s meeting which we can use to adapt and make improvements where necessary. A huge thanks to our long-term Shareholders for your continued passionate support.”

