BBC Studios Joins International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy for Piracy Protection in the US

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced that BBC Studios, representing the BBC Group, will join as a member of IBCAP. As part of its membership, IBCAP will play an instrumental role in protecting the BBC’s channels against piracy in the U.S., including:



BBC One BBC News BBC Two BBC World News BBC Three CBBC BBC Four CBeebies

“Television piracy causes financial harm to the British creative industry, depriving UK producers and broadcasters of income for future investment,” said Diane Hamer, Head of Business & Legal Affairs Content and Brand Protection for BBC Studios. “As BBC Studios continues to distribute valuable content in the U.S. and around the world, to return value to its parent company, the British Broadcasting Corporation, it will work with IBCAP to help monitor for infringement and stand as the initial bulwark against piracy. The relationship between IBCAP and BBC Studios enables both parties to collect evidence, share information, enhance detection, and implement comprehensive and coordinated strategies to disrupt piracy in the U.S.”



Representing more than 150 TV channels from around the world, IBCAP is the leading alliance of international broadcasters organized to prevent the unauthorized streaming and illegal distribution of international TV content in the U.S. BBC Studios joins a coalition that has successfully shut down some of the largest pirate services in the U.S. IBCAP’s state-of-the-art anti-piracy lab monitors over 250 different pirate set-top boxes and all major pirate websites, apps and social media platforms. In addition to these distribution platforms, the coalition’s enforcement efforts also effectively remove additional sales channels, including local “brick and mortar” shops and online retailers.

“Leveraging our success to date, IBCAP continues to expand its membership by offering the benefits of our world-class anti-piracy lab and highly successful strategies against pirate services that have significantly impacted our members’ business,” said Chris Kuelling, Executive Director of IBCAP. “Acting as a coalition, rather than individually, has proven to be not only cost effective, but also highly successful in reducing piracy of our members’ content. We welcome BBC Studios as our newest member and are thrilled to now have them as part of our coalition.”

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. is a coalition of leading international broadcasters and distributors representing more than 150 television channels from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. IBCAP is the largest anti-piracy organization focused on multicultural content. The non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios, a global content company with bold British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group, which is headed by the licence fee funded British Broadcasting Corporation. Its role is to support the licence fee and enhance programmes for UK audiences and audiences around the world. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions, and programmes and formats made by high-quality UK independents. Award-winning British programmes made by the business are internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear and Doctor Who. BBC.com, BBC Studios’ global digital news platform, provides up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features to more than 139 million unique browsers each month. BBC Studios has offices in over 20 markets globally, including ten production bases in the UK and production bases or partnerships in a further seven countries around the world. The company, which ordinarily makes around 2000 hours of content a year for the BBC as well as for third parties including Apple, Netflix and Migu, is a champion for British creativity around the world. It is also a committed partner for the UK’s independent sector through a mix of equity partnerships, content investment and international distribution for programme titles.

