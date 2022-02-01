Digitization comes full circle with ATP Flightdocs and Bluetail Deep Integration

San Francisco, California, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, is excited to announce a new integration partnership with Bluetail, Inc., an innovative and forward-thinking company dedicated to digitizing back-to-birth aircraft records.

“While Flightdocs has focused on ensuring aircraft compliance and current records, this partnership and integration with Bluetail allows our operators to have complete access and control of all historical documents and data from a single platform,” explained ATP’s VP, Product Management, Business Aviation Solutions, Kent Pickard. “The opportunity to add this benefit to our customers brings an aircraft’s history under one umbrella. This approach is essential for a proactive approach to managing your aircraft and ensures a seamless and enhanced customer experience.”

The advanced digitization of historical records along with the integration will allow for Flightdocs users to search and access current and historical records directly from the Flightdocs platform. Whether preparing for a prebuy, major inspection, or an audit, the ability to not only access, but act on records and data over the life of the aircraft streamline processes and add value to both the aircraft and the operator.

“When we originally founded Bluetail, we always envisioned that our platform could become the de facto aircraft records stack for business aviation, the document “foundation” if you will. With our deep integration with ATP Flightdocs – and thus their full suite of rich and integrated maintenance software – we believe that we can now offer our mutual customers the perfect structure built upon that foundation.” Stuart Illian, Bluetail Inc., COO and Co-Founder

For more information on how to take the then and the now fully electronic contact ATP directly at learnmore@atp.com.

