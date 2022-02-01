UNCF Presents: A Fireside Chat with NBA All-Star and HBCU Champion Chris Paul

Washington, D.C., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is hosting an in-person discussion with NBA superstar and HBCU supporter Chris Paul to address Paul’s work spreading awareness of and securing equity for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

When: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ET. Open to the public.

Where: Clark Atlanta University campus and livestreamed on social media at Facebook.com/UNCF and UNCF YouTube

WHO: UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns point guard, NBA All-Star, Chris Paul Family Foundation

BACKGROUND:

UNCF acknowledges Chris Paul’s work supporting HBCUs as he invests in these institutions through classes, scholarships and activism. The fireside chat will be interactive and will offer students and others in attendance to ask questions and offer insights from their experiences and perspectives about the value of HBCUs.

