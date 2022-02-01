Correction: Udbytter i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest for 2021 – rettelse til meddelelse udsendt den 31.01.2022

| Source: Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

København C, DENMARK

Bestyrelsen i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest vil indstille nedenstående udbytter til godkendelse på foreningens ordinære generalforsamling mandag den 25. april 2022.

Udbytterne fragår kursen den 8. februar og forventes udbetalt a conto den 10. februar 2022.

Hvis en afdeling ikke fremgår af listen, skyldes det, at der ikke udbetales udbytte for 2021.

Udbytter i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest for 2021: 

ISIN-kode   Udbytte
i kr. i alt pr. andel 		Aconto-
udbytte i kr. pr. andel 2021 		Udbytte i kr. pr. andel til
udbetaling den
10. februar 2022
  Obligationsafdelinger  
DK0016306798 European High Yield Bonds KL 1 3,5 0,0 3,5
DK0061543600 European High Yield Bonds KL 2 3,6 0,0 3,6
DK0060268506 Korte Obligationer KL 1 0,1 0,1 0,0
DK0060187342 Lange Obligationer KL 1 0,3 0,3 0,0
DK0015168686 Mellemlange Obligationer KL 1 0,4 0,4 0,0
DK0061546116 Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 2 0,1 0,0 0,1
DK0016015399 Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 2,0 0,0 2,0
DK0061546389 Virksomhedsobligationer KL 2 2,1 0,0 2,1
DK0016067432 Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 2,5 0,0 2,5
DK0061668571 Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 2 2,5 0,0 2,5
  Aktieafdelinger  
DK0015357065 Aktier II KL 1 30,9 0,0 30,9
DK0061541901 Aktier II KL 2 31,8 0,0 31,8
DK0010250158 Aktier KL 1 11,2 0,0 11,2
DK0061541828 Aktier KL 2 11,4 0,0 11,4
DK0061116027 Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1 4,5 0,0 4,5
DK0061542479 Bæredygtige Aktier KL 2 4,7 0,0 4,7
DK0061415601 Bæredygtige Aktier KL 3 4,4 0,0 4,4
DK0010265859 Danmark KL 1 49,5 0,0 49,5
DK0061542636 Danmark KL 2 49,9 0,0 49,9
DK0060012466 Danske aktier fokus KL 1 42,6 0,0 42,6
DK0061542719 Danske aktier fokus KL 2 43,2 0,0 43,2
DK0060950111 Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1 2,7 0,0 2,7
DK0061543014 Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 2 2,8 0,0 2,8
DK0010308170 Emerging Markets KL 1 11,8 0,0 11,8
DK0061542982 Emerging Markets KL 2 12,1 0,0 12,1
DK0060586394 Emerging Stars KL 1 14,8 0,0 14,8
DK0061543287 Emerging Stars KL 2 15,1 0,0 15,1
DK0061415957 Emerging Stars KL 3 11,1 0,0 11,1
DK0015960983 Europa Small Cap KL 1 23,2 0,0 23,2
DK0061543444 Europa Small Cap KL 2 23,7 0,0 23,7
DK0060949964 Europe Enhanced KL 1 6,0 0,0 6,0
DK0061543527 Europe Enhanced KL 2 6,1 0,0 6,1
DK0010265693 European Stars KL 1 17,6 0,0 17,6
DK0061543360 European Stars KL 2 17,8 0,0 17,8
DK0060949881 Global Enhanced KL 1 6,8 0,0 6,8
DK0061543873 Global Enhanced KL 2 6,9 0,0 6,9
DK0061112893 Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1 12,4 0,0 12,4
DK0061544095 Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 2 12,6 0,0 12,6
DK0016050974 Global Small Cap KL 1 6,9 0,0 6,9
DK0061543956 Global Small Cap KL 2 6,9 0,0 6,9
DK0010301324 Global Stars KL 1 8,6 0,0 8,6
DK0061544178 Global Stars KL 2 8,9 0,0 8,9
DK0061416179 Global Stars KL 3 7,6 0,0 7,6
DK0060451623 Globale Aktier Indeks KL 1 11,9 0,0 11,9
DK0061544335 Globale Aktier Indeks KL 2 12,1 0,0 12,1
DK0010265503 Globale UdbytteAktier KL 1 6,6 0,0 6,6
DK0061544251 Globale UdbytteAktier KL 2 6,8 0,0 6,8
DK0060950038 Japan Enhanced KL 1 3,0 0,0 3,0
DK0061544764 Japan Enhanced KL 2 3,0 0,0 3,0
DK0060192185 Klima og Miljø KL 1 21,8 0,0 21,8
DK0061544848 Klima og Miljø KL 2 22,2 0,0 22,2
DK0015974695 Nordic Small Cap KL 1 41,8 0,0 41,8
DK0061545498 Nordic Small Cap KL 2 42,5 0,0 42,5
DK0060095735 Nordic Stars KL 1 12,1 0,0 12,1
DK0061545308 Nordic Stars KL 2 12,3 0,0 12,3
DK0060831451 North America Enhanced KL 1 10,3 0,0 10,3
DK0061545571 North America Enhanced KL 2 10,5 0,0 10,5
DK0010265776 North American Stars KL 1 3,8 0,0 3,8
DK0061546033 North American Stars KL 2 3,9 0,0 3,9
DK0060048304 Stabile Aktier KL 1 19,6 0,0 19,6
DK0061545738 Stabile Aktier KL 2 19,8 0,0 19,8
  Blandede afdelinger  
DK0016195860 Basis 1 KL 1 6,0 0,0 6,0
DK0061542040 Basis 1 KL 2 6,1 0,0 6,1
DK0016195944 Basis 2 KL 1 6,3 0,0 6,3
DK0061542123 Basis 2 KL 2 6,5 0,0 6,5
DK0016196082 Basis 3 KL 1 8,8 0,0 8,8
DK0061542206 Basis 3 KL 2 9,0 0,0 9,0
DK0060075893 Basis 4 KL 1 8,2 0,0 8,2
DK0061542396 Basis 4 KL 2 8,4 0,0 8,4
DK0060014595 Stabil Balanceret KL 1 4,5 0,0 4,5
DK0061545654 Stabil Balanceret KL 2 4,5 0,0 4,5

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland

Rasmus Eske Bruun
Filialbestyrer