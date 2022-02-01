SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EXTN, ASPA, NEOG, ATVI

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enerflex Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Enerflex will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran. If you are an Exterran shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Apifiny+Group+Inc. If you are an Abri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with 3M’s Food Safety business. Under the merger, NEOGEN will issue shares to 3M shareholders such that existing NEOGEN shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments. If you are a NEOGEN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Microsoft Corp. for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are an Activision shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

