LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American universities are adopting plant medicine academic programs and contributing to a growing body of research, highlighting the benefits of psychedelics and plant medicine offered at retreats, including Rythmia Life Advancement Center.

Ayahuasca and other compounds have played important roles in spiritual journeys for centuries. Now, scientific researchers are exploring the potential of psychedelics, melding the worlds of science and spirituality to prove that plant medicine can have significant benefits for patients. This is part of Rythmia's mission.

"As Arthur C. Clarke wrote, 'Any advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic', and as time goes on, we are beginning to see a melding of science and spirituality, and that these two worlds are not mutually exclusive," said Gerard Arthur Powell, CEO of Rythmia.

"At Rythmia, we focus on numbers, data, and proof of concept, and this trend is rippling through to science and academia," he said.

The Rythmia team analyzes data from more than 10,000 previous retreat visitors to understand how these substances and other plant medicines can be used in physical and spiritual healing. This analysis allows the team to create the ideal setting, structure, and integration strategies for guests as they embark on their personal healing journeys.

Similarly, several of the nation's top institutions, including Johns Hopkins, Yale, the University of California, Berkeley, and Mount Sinai Hospital, are setting up psychedelic research centers to add to the scientific understanding of plant medicine.

As psychedelic research quickly advances, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve MDMA and psilocybin for therapy as early as 2023, The New York Times reported.

These academic programs and research initiatives not only expand our understanding of plant medicine but also provide more opportunities for healthcare professionals who want to pursue careers in the fields of natural and holistic health.

Higher learning institutions also are adopting plant medicine programs and curricula to meet the growing demand. They include Cornell University, University of Florida, Florida School of Holistic Living, and Maryland University of Integrative Health.

"Plant medicine finding acceptance in the worlds of academia and science through doctoral programs such as these is only a positive for the entire movement," Powell said. "This ongoing conversation about new approaches to healing gives me hope that this powerful healing modality will be more widely accepted."

As researchers continue to discover the benefits that psychedelics can have for people diagnosed with conditions such as PTSD, depression, and anxiety, they also note that it's important to use caution when using these powerful medicines. Retreats such as Rythmia Life Advancement Center are a valuable resource for anyone interested in pursuing the powers of plant medicine.

