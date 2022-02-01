For every Black History Month movie rental, TELUS is donating the full cost to the Black Health Alliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is honouring Black History Month by donating the full cost of rentals from the Celebrating Black History collection, up to $10,000 to The Black Health Alliance , a community-led charity working to improve the health and wellbeing of Black communities in Canada. The Celebrating Black History collection is available to all Optik and Pik TV customers through the TELUS Video on Demand library from February 1 to March 1, and features a curated selection of films featuring Black artists and honouring Black history including award-winning titles such as Just Mercy, Harriet, I Am Not Your Negro, and Selma. Rentals cost between $5 and $7.



“TELUS is deeply committed to helping create a more inclusive society. Recognizing and celebrating the diversity of our team, customers and communities enables a broader exchange of ideas and perspectives, and ultimately means we can better understand and support the needs of the people we serve,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president, Home Solutions & Customer Excellence. “Black History Month is an important opportunity to learn about and reflect upon the stories, experiences and accomplishments of Black leaders, past and present. TELUS is proud to support the important work of the Black Health Alliance and to amplify the voices and powerful stories of Black artists and producers through our curated Celebrating Black History collection on Optik TV. We stand united in promoting equity, fairness, and systemic change across Canada and well beyond.”

To celebrate Black artists in Canada, Optik and Pik TV customers can also access a curated selection of free titles from TELUS originals, STORYHIVE, and YouTube playlists available on Community Connections, channel 345. Customers can watch films produced by Canadian filmmakers such as Dance Like Everybody’s Watching produced by Simone Blais and The Walk On produced by Marshall Lee, along with TELUS original produced series including Secret Calgary: Kicking Up a Fuss and Secret Victoria: Rush to Freedom.



The full list of featured titles in the Celebrating Black History collection can be found On Demand through Optik and Pik TV. For more information about Optik and Pik TV, visit telus.com/tv .

