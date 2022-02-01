VOLCANNX: The New Strain-Focused Product Line From Canndescent Brands

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canndescent Brands, one of California's leading cannabis houses, announced the launch of its fifth brand: VOLCANNX, a strain-focused, indoor flower brand bringing top-tier, exotic flower to the cannabis enthusiast. VOLCANNX leverages the company's impressive genetic library and dedicated pheno-hunt center to deliver consumers and dispensaries a continuous rotation of ahead-of-trend, sought-after, and up-and-coming strains.

"With VOLCANNX, we identified an underserved segment: the frequent consumer that wants a variety of hard-to-find craft strains, delivering high potency without the high price," said Chief Revenue Officer Rick Fisher. "VOLCANNX serves the 25-to-40-year-old expert consumer that shapes trends, loves street art, lives for drop culture, and explores new cannabis experiences."

VOLCANNX 1/8 oz. whole flower jars and 1/8 oz. pouches of smalls will retail at $40 and $30, respectively, and will be available at leading California dispensaries starting February 2022. Initial strain drops in the first six months will include Cereal Milk, Apple Fritter, Malibu Pure Kush, Shortcake, Papaya, White Tahoe, Green Cush, Wedding Pie, Future X, Pie Face, Jealous Bananas, and more.

Following launch, VOLCANNX will also release Grower's Stash, a limited-edition small-batch series available at its premier retailers. For more information on VOLCANNX products and available strains, visit VOLCANNX.com or follow on Instagram @VOLCANNXOFFICIAL.

About Canndescent: As one of California's leading brand houses, Canndescent Brands continuously redefines and raises the cannabis experience. For five years, the company has spearheaded multiple industry firsts, including implementing the industry's first commercial-scale solar project, launching the first brand to address the luxury market, and creating the first not-for-profit brand to donate 100% of profits to cannabis-related social justice causes. The company's brand family includes Canndescent for the ultra-premium market; Volcannx for the premium, regular consumer; goodbrands for the midmarket; Baker's Cannabis Co. for value consumers; and JUSTICE JOINTS for those who want to use their dollars to fight for social justice. Canndescent's products and brands are available for purchase throughout California. Learn more at www.canndescent.com.

Canndescent Media Contact:

Vicky Arcos

vickya@canndescent.com

