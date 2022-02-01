Joe Italiano's Maplewood Ranks as Top Place to Eat

MOORESTOWN-LENOLA, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, New Jersey 101.5 celebrity Steve Trevelise asked his followers what their favorite Italian restaurants were. To nobody's surprise, his roughly 4,700 Facebook and Twitter followers said Joe Italiano's Maplewood was one of their most highly regarded.

Posing the simple question, "If I gave you a piece of fresh Italian bread and allowed you to dip it into a pot of red gravy from any restaurant in Central Jersey, which would you choose?" followers were asked to contact Mr. Travelise with their answers. Joe Italiano's red sauce (aka "gravy"), which is unique to Maplewood, was one of the favorites.

"There is nothing better than people telling each other what their favorite restaurants are," said Justin Italiano, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood. "We are one big happy family here at the restaurant, and we are thrilled to have been ranked one of the Top Places to Eat."

Joe Italiano's Maplewood has won numerous awards for its unrivaled authentic Italian cuisine. Additionally, in 2021 they won two of the Hammonton Gazette's Hammy Awards, one for the Best Sauce and one for Best Italian Restaurant. Prior to that, they won the 2019 Best Italian Restaurant Silver Award from The Press in Atlantic City.

As South Jersey's favorite family-owned Italian restaurant, Maplewood is renowned for its classics that include chicken and veal parmigiana, freshly made pasta with classic Maplewood meatballs in their famous red sauce (gravy), quintessential spaghetti and crab, ravioli like your Italian grandmother makes and, not least, Joe's Special, a signature dish full of fresh local seafood.

"While our red gravy was the favorite in this poll, we added our own white sauce to seafood and pasta dishes that is also quite popular," said Chris Curry, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood.

And while the "family" at Joe Italiano's Maplewood shares lots of homemade food, that isn't all they share. To spread the joy and sense of family they see every day in the restaurant, they recently donated over $1,000 worth of holiday gifts for children in need to the Center for Family Services.

About Joe Italiano's Maplewood: The Legendary Maplewood was founded in 1945 by Joe Italiano Sr. father of the legendary Joe Italiano Jr., a U.S. Navy Veteran who brought the art of Italian home cooking to the Maplewood. He endeared himself to the community and established a legacy offering authentic Italian cuisine, freshly made pasta, and signature seafood creations. Joe Italiano's Maplewood is an award-winning restaurant located in the Moorestown Mall, 400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ, 08057. https://joesmaplewood.com/joe-italiano-maplewood-moorestown/ - email: hello@joesmaplewood.com - Tel: 856.242.2851

Monday-Closed

Tuesday-Thursday 11-9 p.m.

Friday 11-10 p.m.

Saturday 12-10 p.m.

Sunday 12-8 p.m.

*Business hours may vary due to the circumstances of the pandemic

*Happy Hour: Tuesday-Friday 4-7 p.m.

*Live Music: Wednesday- Saturday 6-9 p.m.

