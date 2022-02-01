Rendever Expands Popular Live Programming Platform for Seniors, RendeverLive™, and is Now Available via Subscription

BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the leading virtual reality (VR) company created to reduce social isolation for seniors through shared experiences, announces today that RendeverLive™ is expanding and is now available via a subscription, making the platform available to all senior living communities and hospice centers without a need for a virtual reality headset.

RendeverLive™ launched during the COVID-19 pandemic for Rendever’s community partners and became accessible in a limited offering in May 2021. Since then, RendeverLive™ users have experienced over 1800 hours of programming, leaving over 1000 positive reviews for both its hosts and sessions. Now seniors in communities worldwide can access the daily, live engagement programming by signing up for a subscription online.

RendeverLive™, a 2021 TIME Best 100 Inventions honoree , offers a variety of themes that fit a modern community lifestyle. Seniors can join sessions where they travel the world together, compete in intercommunity trivia, and enjoy live musical performances and sing-alongs.

“We launched RendeverLive™ during the pandemic when it was clear that communities needed our support. Our team’s creativity and passion led to a number of purposeful initiatives for our partners, including access to these incredible sessions, and the stories of connection and engagement that we’ve heard continue to motivate our team to expand this platform,” said Kyle Rand, CEO and cofounder of Rendever. “Now, any senior living community is able to subscribe to RendeverLive™ to join in on our daily live sessions. From book clubs and meditation sessions to exploring the wonders of the world and celebrating Betty White, our approach to engagement during each session effectively causes seniors to feel more connected to each other and with community staff than ever before. The best part is that it’s not contained within any building. We see connections forming between residents living in separate buildings across the country - and it’s all fueled by these positive interactions that we focus on and nurture during each session.”

According to the CDC, social isolation in older adults is linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety, heart disease, stroke, and cognitive decline. It has the same detrimental effect on one’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes per day. RendeverLive™ offers seniors a powerful way to engage and connect with others, all the while learning and engaging in various aspects of life and the world around them.

“RendeverLive™ offers a number of benefits for our community, including helping our staff from burning out; preparation for the event is easier than ever. They’re able to log onto the RendeverLive™ website and let Rendever’s staff run the show, while our residents thoroughly enjoy the events,” said Robert Holway, music and memory coordinator at MorseLife Health Systems. “Our staff can engage with the residents or prepare for other work. It’s flex time for them! Another great benefit is the ability to learn from the Rendever professionals. Rendever’s staff provides an excellent model for delivering an event and engaging residents. Staff and residents get to enjoy topics we otherwise wouldn’t have explored.”

Rendever continues to support and improve seniors’ mental health and wellbeing through both its virtual reality and web-based platforms. RendeverFit™, an interdisciplinary VR fitness platform, is the latest to join the Rendever ecosystem.

Learn more and request access to all programming at live.rendever.com .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

