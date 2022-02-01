DSM: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 February 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 1 February 2022 by Nick Hawthorn, fund manager and PDMR of the Company.

Nick Hawthorn purchased 14,084 ordinary shares at a price of 71.0p per share.