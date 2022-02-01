DSM: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Director/PDMR Shareholding
1 February 2022
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 1 February 2022 by Nick Hawthorn, fund manager and PDMR of the Company.
Nick Hawthorn purchased 14,084 ordinary shares at a price of 71.0p per share.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nick Hawthorn
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Fund Manager/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|MARKET PURCHASE OF 14,084 ORDINARY SHARES.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£0.71
|Volume(s)
14,084
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,084 Ordinary shares
£0.71
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 February 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)