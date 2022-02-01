Servcorp Virtual Business Address vs. PO Box – A Guide for Small Business Owners

New York, United States, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Servcorp, a global leader and pioneer of the virtual office model, has written a guide for small business owners who need to understand whether to choose a P.O. box or a virtual business address.

The Covid 19 pandemic created a massive market during the past two years, with millions of employees forced to work from home. Many found the work-from-home model worked simply fine. Countless employees also discovered entrepreneurship, one of the most significant emerging business trends in innovating new business models for implementation while working from home.

More information is available at: https://www.servcorp.com/en/blog/business-networking/guide-to-choosing-a-virtual-office-address-vs-po-box-for-home-based-businesses/

Although it’s a luxury to work from home, it does lack the credibility of being in a prestigious office environment. With 150 prestigious global locations, Servcorp provides the solution for operations such as these.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs working from home or living the Airbnb lifestyle model can communicate on Zoom or Microsoft Teams as effectively as they did in an office before Covid 19 appeared.

Using professional backdrops or an inexpensive studio, those on a virtual call can create the appearance of being in a professional office versus an at-home workspace. The at-home entrepreneur can use a professional virtual business address to portray the ultimate image.

Starting at just $89.00 per month, small business owners can get a prime, physical business address with world-class locations such as 667 Madison Avenue at 62nd Street in NYC. Starting at $131.20, business owners can get a business address at the world-renowned One World Trade Center downtown Manhattan.

Additional information about virtual office packages here: https://www.servcorp.com/en/virtual-offices/prices-locations/new-york-city/

Servcorp offers a la carte concierge services that cannot match a P.O. Box Address. One of the most in-demand services is mail forwarding.

Mail forwarding services with a physical business address allow anyone the luxury of working anywhere at any time with the appearance of success. This unique service has opened the market for the Airbnb business lifestyle. Entrepreneurs can operate their business in Aspen, Colorado, for one month, then move to Palm Beach, Florida, the next.

Mail forwarding is ideal for business owners with multiple homes or business addresses in a different city than the virtual office. Servcorp a la carte mail forwarding from a physical address is cost-effective, convenient, and simple for business owners who need hands-on customer service.

Servcorp has nine virtual office locations in the USA: NYC, Chicago, Houston, and Washington DC. Worldwide locations are available in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Servcorp also offers membership packages with access to thousands of businesses in their network.

Website: https://www.servcorp.com/en/