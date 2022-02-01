Aisha Dhalla Joins Blue Door Agency as Director Of Public Relations

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Door Agency (“Blue Door”) is proud to announce the appointment of Aisha Dhalla to lead its growing public relations practice. Dhalla’s appointment comes on the heels of significant client retention from 2021 and exciting arrivals of new accounts, including Sporting Life.



Dhalla brings more than fifteen years of communications experience working with boutique agencies in New York, Montreal and Toronto. She has a strong reputation for storytelling in the lifestyle, technology and psychedelics spaces and has an unmatched network of journalists and influencers. Committed to continued education, Dhalla recently completed her MBA at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, adding to her robust and well-rounded strategic capabilities.

Blue Door is a communications agency offering full-service marketing support spanning public relations, digital marketing and graphic design. Launched in 2017, Blue Door sought to deliver sophisticated marketing support to the hospitality sector. It quickly earned the trust of major players including Longo’s, Honeycomb Hospitality, Pusateri’s and Fresh Restaurants. In 2020, the team expanded and now represents more than 60 clients in diverse industries such as technology, fashion, cannabis, travel and financial.

“Blue Door has a reputation that precedes them because they are truly committed to client service and are dedicated to a strategy-first process,” said Dhalla. “They deliver a full-suite of marketing services under one roof that is delivered in bold, dynamic and creative ways. Their success in a short period of time is truly impressive, and I am proud to join this phenomenal company on a serious growth trajectory.”



At Blue Door, Dhalla leads the public relations team and spearheads all media relations strategies, new business development and crisis communications. She is also leading the development of the agency’s alternative health and psychedelics-focused service offerings.

Blue Door has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing agencies in Toronto and has been awarded Best New Agency by Notable. It also proudly announced an 80% client retention rate with returning key accounts including Fresh Restaurants, Pusateri’s , KINKA FAMILY , Longo’s , Spectrum Health Care and BELLEBUD .

About Blue Door Agency:

Blue Door is a public relations, digital marketing, and design agency based in Toronto. Blue Door prides itself on being a modern agency with a sophisticated approach to marketing. As an award-winning agency, we have earned the trust of major organizations across the country in virtually every sector from hotels to healthcare. View our capabilities deck here .