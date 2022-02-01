Security.org Launches “What is My Security Score?” to Improve Americans’ Understanding of Digital and Physical Safety

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security.org (https://security.org), which helps Americans find and compare the best home security, digital privacy, and identity theft products, today launched an interactive tool that helps people understand their personal Security Score. Just as a credit score is an indicator of financial health, your security score is an indicator of your physical and digital safety. What is My Security Score? was built using data from local and federal law enforcement agencies, and proprietary data from tens of thousands of consumers that answered a set of detailed questions about their safety habits and experiences.



What’s My Security Score tool can be found at: https://www.security.org/security-score/

Security.org’s flagship tool, How Secure Is My Password , has been used by over 13 million consumers since 2017. Now, we’re offering Americans the ability to calculate their security score to further improve their physical and digital safety. Why is this important?

The typical American household has a 1-in-5 chance of being a victim of a property crime.

The average account takeover victim sees a loss of nearly $12,000 , yet almost 4-in-10 Americans are sharing their personal passwords with other people.

The average American has over a 3-in-10 chance of having their identity stolen at some point in their life.



“Everyone knows a high credit score improves your financial health. We’re excited to introduce the concept of a security score,” said Ryan McGonagill, director of industry research at Security.org. “Your personal safety is dependent on many factors. It’s important to give everyone access to the information they need in order to better protect themselves and their families.

What’s My Security Score asks the visitor a series of questions – ranging from where they live, to how they store valuables, to what they post on social media – to determine their security score. For example, if a person lives in a low-crime area but has poor password sharing habits, their security score will decrease by a predetermined amount.

In addition to their score, visitors can simulate how their security score can improve based on a set of personalized recommendations.

