BloggingTips.Guru Rebranded as TechRT; Expands Coverage into Tech and Beyond

The founders announce that BloggingTips.Guru has been rebranded as TechRT, also enhancing the coverage area to different aspects of technology.

New York City, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloggingTips.Guru has announced that it has been rebranded as TechRT. The change of name is effective immediately, and TechRT will expand its coverage into technology and beyond domains, including how-to tutorials, listicles, review articles, and analysis content.

"Under the new brand, TechRT, the well-reputed website aims to stay a resource site for everyone interested in technology, internet, computers, gadgets, artificial intelligence etc. It will feature in-depth tutorials and analysis content that help the readers stay updated about the developments in the technology domain."  - Rajesh Namase, co-founder of TechRT.

The founders Rajesh Namase and Tushar Thakur added that rebranding is the most significant step towards creating a dedicated space for users who are into technology and digital life. 

Powered by experienced co-founders and versatile writer-editors, the TechRT team aims to build a unique space for all things tech. The rebranding comes along with the decision to change the design and motive of the website by publishing content that appeals to a broader range of audiences, not bloggers and writers alone. 

For the past 5 years, BloggingTips.Guru has provided credible tips and guides for up-and-coming bloggers, becoming a trusted haven for digital marketing professionals. 

About TechRT

TechRT stands for Technology, Real Time and is a multi-dimensional technology blog that features content from multiple categories such as tech news, how-to articles, in-depth guides, versatile features, and human-interest stories. It brings together an impressively balanced diet of information that keeps readers on top of their tech game. Learn more about TechRT at www.techrt.com.

