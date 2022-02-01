Invitation to Idorsia's full year financial results 2021 webcast and conference call

English German

Idorsia will publish its full year financial results 2021 on Tuesday February 8, 2022, at 07:00 CET.

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under: www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.

Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Dial in numbers: CH: +41 445807145 | UK: +44 (0) 2071 928338 | US: +1 646 7413167

PIN: 8887783#

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew C. Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

