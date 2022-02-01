BIC: Closing of Inkbox acquisition    

English French

Closing of Inkbox

acquisition

Clichy, France – February 1st, 2022 ‐ BIC announces today that is has completed the acquisition of Inkbox Ink Incorporated for 65 million USD (57 million euros1), and a deferred consideration based on Inkbox’s future sales and profitability growth. The company’s financial results will be consolidated from 01 February 2022.

Created in 2015 by Tyler and Braden Handley, Inkbox doubled its size over the last two years and reached 27 million USD (24 million euros) sales in 2021. Shipping hundreds of thousands of tattoos a week to more than 80 countries, with 67% of sales in North America, Inkbox had a Gross Profit margin exceeding 60% in 2021, and management expects to be EBITDA positive in 2024.

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on ""Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit http://www.bic.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

