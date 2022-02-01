Mastek Appoints Ritwik Batabyal as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mastek, a global digital engineering and cloud transformation specialist, announced the appointment of Ritwik Batabyal as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. As part of the Vision 2025 roadmap for accelerated growth, Mastek continues to onboard executive leadership talent.

In this role, Ritwik will drive the platforms and non-linear revenue charter which will include innovation-led initiatives that will deliver business value for Mastek's clients. He will also be responsible to evaluate disruptive technologies, build a cohesive ecosystem of startup partners and create monetization models around AI intersections with industries. This will enable Mastek to provide differentiated business solutions to meet the strategic needs of customers.

Commenting on the appointment, Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer of Mastek Group, said, "We are excited to welcome Ritwik to the Mastek family as we continue to scale our partnerships with clients. Ritwik brings deep expertise in cloud services, software, and startups built on an extensive career in technology. His diverse experience makes him distinctively suited to drive differentiation as we execute our Vision 2025 and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

Prior to joining Mastek, Ritwik was working with L&T Technology Services where he was Global Delivery Head for Platform, Products and Solutions Business. Ritwik comes with a rich experience of guiding digital transformation initiatives across industries having held senior positions in Wipro, Infosys, and the likes of the Service Industry. He was also the Founder & CTO of two start-ups in the B2B2C space with successful exits.

About Mastek:

Mastek is a global Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation specialist that delivers Innovative Solutions and Business Outcomes for clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. We enable customer success and business change programs by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders. Customers Trust Mastek to deliver Business Value with Velocity and we operate in 40+ countries including the U.K., Americas, Europe, Middle East, APAC with ~5000 employees. Our mission is to Decomplex Digital and make your business future-ready with an industry-first approach. Evosys, a Mastek company, is an Oracle Partner and a leading Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy provider and has executed programs for 1,200+ Oracle Cloud clients. For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com.

