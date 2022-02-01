Norton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner

San Francisco, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that intellectual property and technology litigator Yitai Hu has joined its San Francisco office as a partner. Hu and his experience advising clients on complex legal issues involving technology disputes, protection, and transactions will enhance both Norton Rose Fulbright’s nationally recognized intellectual property practice and its rapidly expanding capabilities on the West Coast, with the firm increasing its partnership in California by nearly 40% over the last two years.

As an internationally recognized IP litigator, Hu has handled over 150 cases before US district courts and state courts concerning patent, trade secret and licensing disputes. He also has extensive experience with Section 337 investigations before the US International Trade Commission, where he has handled more than 20 investigations, 15 of which as lead counsel. While his practice focuses on technology and intellectual property disputes, Hu routinely advises clients on issues arising in transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Northern California is synonymous with innovation, and Yitai has earned a reputation as a leader in this space. We have prioritized California growth, and our clients will benefit from Yitai’s perspective.”

Jim Repass, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Intellectual Property, said:

“With nearly 25 years of intellectual property law experience, Yitai possesses valuable insight that our clients will appreciate. We look forward to collaborating with Yitai on sophisticated IP matters involving cutting-edge technology.”

Hu, whose career includes obtaining more than $100 million in patent licensing fees for clients, said:

“I am delighted to join Norton Rose Fulbright, especially its well-regarded intellectual property practice. My representation of technology companies in the US and internationally on complex matters makes this prestigious firm with its global resources a great match.”

Hu has experience with several patent cases in court and administrative proceedings that occur outside of the US. He has helped clients in the US and Asia with intellectual property theft and misappropriation matters as well as cases involving licensing, contract, technology transfer and commercial disputes.

Licensed in California and the District of Columbia, Hu received his law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law and his bachelor of arts from the University of Kansas.

