OAK STREET HEALTH, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Oak Street Health, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal class action security lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) (“the Company”) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Oak Street securities between August 6, 2020, and November 8, 2021, (the "Class Period").



In Oak Street Health's Third Quarter of 2021 update on Monday, November 8, 2021, the Company revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) is investigating whether it may have violated the False Claims Act and said the DOJ has requested documents and information related to Oak Street providing free transportation to federal healthcare beneficiaries and related to its relationships with third-party marketing agents.



On this news, the stock fell $9.75 per share, or 22% on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the steepest intraday decline on record for Oak Street, which first sold shares to the public in an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) last year.

