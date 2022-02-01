Calfee’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Practice Group Welcomes Partner Jason A. Rothman to Its Cleveland Office

Cleveland, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is pleased to announce that Jason A. Rothman has joined Calfee’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group as a Partner with the firm’s Cleveland office.

Rothman has experience advising publicly traded companies, closely held businesses and nonprofit organizations on all aspects of qualified and nonqualified employee benefit plans, executive compensation plans, health and welfare plans, employment agreements and other related legal and compliance issues.

"After working for Calfee early in my career, I spent a combined 15 years at two Am Law 100 labor and employment boutique law firms and at a national employee benefits consulting firm leading its compliance practice, where I gained a tremendous amount of experience and honed my skills with a broad base of clients,” said Jason. “I’m very pleased to be returning to Calfee, both to help support the firm’s clients and also to continue to serve my existing clients while offering them the cost-efficiency and client service benefits of working with a full-service, midsized law firm.”

Rothman counsels clients on their tax-qualified plans including plan design and adoption, Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) compliance, day-to-day plan operation, fiduciary compliance, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Labor (DOL) plan audits and submissions under the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS), the Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program, and the Delinquent Filer Voluntary Compliance Program. In addition, he advises employers on their welfare benefit plan compliance issues, including counseling employers on the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), ERISA, and wellness plan design.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason Rothman back to Calfee. His nearly 20 years of experience in employee benefits legal practice and consulting bring further depth to our practice and will aid our clients in successfully navigating the complex and frequently changing rules involved with providing effective benefit programs for their employees and executives,” said Robert A. Miller, Chair of Calfee’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group.

Calfee’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group is nationally recognized. The group regularly advises business and governmental clients on managing their most challenging legal issues related to benefits and compensation. In addition to extensive experience with tax-qualified retirement and employee health and welfare benefit plans, the group’s practice also has a significant focus on the design and implementation of sophisticated executive compensation programs, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), business merger, acquisition and disposition-related matters, and ERISA litigation.

“With a client base that runs the gamut from publicly traded, multinational corporations to private equity firms and family owned businesses and spans the U.S., Jason’s wealth of experience will greatly benefit our clients’ sophisticated legal needs and enhance the depth of Calfee’s experienced Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group,” said Arthur C. Hall III, Calfee’s Firm Administrative Partner and Partner-In-Charge of Calfee’s Cleveland office.







About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Practice Group

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Practice group is nationally recognized for its expertise in handling complex legal matters for numerous multinational corporations, government plans, nonprofits and privately held businesses. Calfee’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice is ranked and recognized in the Chambers USA 2021 Legal Guide (Band 2 – Ohio). In 2021, Chambers USA researchers noted that the team is a “respected group that works with a range of clients, including nonprofit organizations, public entities and private corporations. [They have] noted capabilities in ESOPs, ERISA litigation and M&A-related issues. [They are] well equipped to advise clients on compliance with fiduciary rules and other regulations.” The practice also was selected for inclusion to the 2022 “Best Law Firms” rankings by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in Litigation – ERISA (National Tier 2, Regional Tier 1 Cleveland) and Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Regional Tier 1 Cleveland).

About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and professionals and six offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New York, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Business Restructuring and Insolvency, Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by the Chambers USA 2021 Legal Guide in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, General Commercial Litigation, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Natural Resources & Environment, and Real Estate Law and by Chambers 2021 High Net Worth Guide in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers national and international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located across the U.S. and in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com.

