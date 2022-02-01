Hefty Art Brings MF Husain’s Paintings to Metaverse; Exclusive Partner for NFTs

An inspiration, icon, master, and the most prominent face of Modern Indian Art – Maqbool Fida Husain has undoubtedly been one of the foremost figures in the 20th and the 21st-century.

Jersey City, NJ, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Recognized as ‘The Barefoot Picasso’, MF Husain’s creativity manifested itself in numerous mediums – painting, sculpture, drawing, film and writing to build a remarkable globally-acclaimed repertoire.

With an objective to enshrine his body of work for posterity, in a category-first move, Hefty Art, an initiative by Hindustan Talkies, a new-age media content company transforming entertainment across e-sports, games and blockchain technology, Hungama, one of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia, and Polygon -   the    leading    platform    for     Ethereum  scaling     and  infrastructure development have  exclusively  partnered  with  The  Estate  of  MF  Husain,  the   official   structure overseeing  art  made  by  India’s  best-known  painter,  to  bring  his  celebrated  works   via NFTs.  The association was kickstarted   via   an   all-explainer   video   featuring the artist Owais Husain,  son  of   MF   Husain   announcing  Hefty  Art,  as  the  official  NFT  partner for the first ever NFT tokens of art by MF Husain.

As the legitimate owner of intellectual property rights of MF  Husain,  the organisation,  and Hefty Art will soon be announcing its first NFT of the artist’s art piece –  Fury.  This much-  awaited auction  of  true-blue  collectibles  would   set   in   motion   a   series   of drops/collectibles   by world-renowned artists who would feature    in     The     Hefty Art    Metaverse.    The partnership     with     the     Estate of     MF Husain fits seamlessly   with   Hefty   Art’s   vision   of    enhancing    the    engagement    quotient    for   users as they purchase  some  of  the most-high  end  artworks   from   renowned   global artists.  Hefty Art aims  to  establish  itself  as  the  leading   curated   marketplace  facilitating   the movement of all forms of art onto the blockchain.

Furthermore, Hefty by collaborating with  eDAO,  an  entertainment  and  creator-focused   DAO, will support the growth of the Hefty Ecosystem  enabling  users  to interact  and  engage  with their favourite celebrities and artists. With more high-end creations in the pipeline, Hefty  Art looks to highlight the richness and diversity of the art and culture worldwide.

Talking about the partnership, Neeraj Roy, Managing Director – Hungama, shared, “We are delighted to associate  with  the  MF  Husain Estate  and  carry  forward  the   legacy  and artistic accomplishments of the legend in the  digital  realm.  Revolutionising how artists  are seen today, NFTs represent a  new  horizon  of  possibilities  to  showcase  their  work  at  a  global scale like never before.”

Sharing  his   thoughts   about   the   association,   Ashish   Chowdhry   –   Co-Founder,   Hindustan Talkies, commented, “Deepa and I take pride in amplifying the world of entertainment with its foray into Gaming and now the Blockchain. The transition into Web 3.0 has opened the floodgates to  a whole new world of excitement. With ideas and creations evolving, we expect their art to soar further.

For Hindustan Talkies, this association allows us to back new artists and take our vision across platforms and regions.”

Speaking about the association, Owais Husain – Representative, Estate of MF Husain, said, “My father, in his enduring and prolific career, had a pulse on innovation and what was to come next. As an artist, I am pleased and looking forward to introducing  my  father’s iconic artworks in a new avatar  via  NFTs  on  Hefty  Art.  Through the sweeping breadth of his paintbrush, Husain changed the face  of  modern  art  in India, thus  taking  his  place in   history. Noticeably, I believe this move will have a similar effect as it positions itself to play an essential role in the transformation of art markets worldwide.”

After the recent announcement of Hefty Entertainment joining hands with T Series  — Hefty Art is yet another vertical under the Hefty Metaverse set to define the future of entertainment.

