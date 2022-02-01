Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:



BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast link is available only for those who are attending the BTIG conference.

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the SVB Leerink presentation may be accessed on the “Investor

Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing innovative products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

