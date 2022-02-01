PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. to Present at 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference and Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that members of management will present virtually at the following two investor conferences:



11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17th, 2022, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time





42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, at 9:50 am Pacific Time / 12:50 pm Eastern Time



A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:

Gilmartin Group

Matt Bacso, CFA

Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com