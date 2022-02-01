PacBio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.
The call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.
Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Time: 4:30pm ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/
Toll-free: 888.366.7247
International: 707.287.9330
Conference ID: 3580907
Replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com
About PacBio
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate sequencing platforms. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.
