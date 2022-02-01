Globe Telecom Selects Amdocs for Radio Network Optimization Services to Accelerate 5G Network Expansion

Radio Access Network (RAN) services will help Globe quickly expand its 5G network and launch new services at a faster pace, providing an enhanced customer experience



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a three-year radio network optimization services deal with Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines. Under this agreement, Amdocs will provide Globe with Radio Access Network (RAN) optimization services for site acceptance, cluster optimization and network performance management, reducing time to market for the introduction of new services and technologies.

The Amdocs RAN optimization services ensure faster resolution of issues and customer complaints than traditional drive-test techniques in which engineers measure a mobile network’s performance while travelling in a defined area and checking the network quality. Using these services, Globe will be able to improve operational efficiency, enabling the operator to quickly expand its 5G network and launch new services. Additionally, through proactive monitoring of network performance, Globe subscribers will benefit from an improved customer experience.

“Innovation and technology are at the core of our business. As our long-term partner, Amdocs understands this well and enables us to provide the latest offerings to keep up with our customers’ evolving needs,” said Robert Tan, Chief Technology Officer at Globe Telecom. “The Amdocs RAN Optimization services for site acceptance, cluster optimization and network performance management will accelerate the expansion of our 4G and 5G networks, ensuring greater business agility and faster time to market.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs said: “Seamless connectivity has never been more important, and expanding and optimizing networks has become a critical element of improved customer experiences in the 5G era. Amdocs RAN services will enable Globe to quickly address experience quality for their customers, as well as introduce innovative, connected experiences at an accelerated pace.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021.

Media Contact:

Deepshikha

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel : +91-9718024780

E-mail : deepshik@amdocs.com