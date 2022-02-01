Cellcom Sees Increase in Customer Service Agent Productivity and Improved Customer Experience Through Digital Modernization Project in Cooperation with Amdocs

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has completed a digital modernization project with Israeli telecoms operator Cellcom in less than 10 months, producing a series of tangible business benefits including an average 15 percent increase in Cellcom’s frontline customer service agents’ productivity and an 80 percent reduction in new agents’ training time according to Cellcom’s own estimates.



The open source-based solution on which the system was developed has been designed to provide contact center and retail store agents with a simplified omnichannel experience – enabling them to ensure a fast, frictionless customer experience across all lines of business and all care and commerce aspects of the customer journey. Cellcom agents are also being equipped with the ability to manage e-commerce transactions through the new system. The solution is built on a unified, simplified and cloud-ready architecture through the adoption of a cutting-edge DevOps approach and CI/CD practice that ensured maximum responsiveness and agility during implementation.

“Our digital transformation, in which Amdocs is playing a vital role, will ensure we’re fit for the future and able to offer a world-class customer experience to both consumers and our enterprise customers,” said Victor Malka, chief information officer at Cellcom. “We’re pleased to be building on our long-standing strategic collaboration with Amdocs and playing a leading role in the co-development model of integrated teams. Amdocs’ leadership in digital transformation and customer experience means they continue to be our valued and trusted partner.”

“Cellcom’s transformation will enable them to equip their customer service teams with a future-proof, flexible solution, providing their end users with the best experience,” said Ronen Levkovich, president, Amdocs Global Services. “Our partnership with Cellcom goes back nearly two decades and we’re proud and excited that we’re continuing to build on it through this project and its future phases that should bring additional business benefits to the organization.”

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021.

Media Contacts

Michael Youds

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 7855 827 038

Email: michael.youds@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com