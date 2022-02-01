Treace to Announce Latest ALIGN3D™ Data at the 2022 ACFAS Scientific Conference

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure, today announced the upcoming podium presentation of the latest interim analysis from the ALIGN3D™ clinical study at the 2022 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Scientific Conference to be held in February 24-27 in Austin, Texas.



George Tye Liu, DPM, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center and ALIGN3D™ participating surgeon, will be presenting “One- and Two-Year Analysis of a Five-Year Prospective Multicenter Study Assessing Radiographic and Patient Reported Outcomes Following Triplanar Tarsometatarsal Arthrodesis with Early Weightbearing” at the ACFAS scientific conference on Friday, February 25 at 11:08am CST. An abstract on the podium presentation can be accessed by meeting attendees through the ACFAS mobile app once the conference begins on February 24. The new data will also be made available on the Treace Medical website.

About the ALIGN3D™ Clinical Study

The ALIGN3D™ clinical study is a prospective, multicenter, post-market study designed to evaluate outcomes of Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ in the surgical management of symptomatic hallux valgus. The study will evaluate for consistent and reliable correction of all three dimensions of the bunion deformity with the Lapiplasty® Procedure, as well as maintenance of such correction following accelerated return to weight-bearing, initially in a walking boot. The primary effectiveness endpoint is radiographic recurrence of the hallux valgus deformity at 24 months follow up. Key secondary endpoints include change in three-dimensional radiographic alignment; clinical radiographic healing; time to start of weight-bearing in a walking boot and in shoes; pain; quality of life; and range of motion of the big toe joint. The study enrolled 173 patients, aged 14 to 58 years, at 7 clinical sites in the United States with 13 participating surgeons. Final patient follow-up for the primary endpoint is anticipated in the first half of 2023.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

About ACFAS Scientific Conference

The American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) is a professional society of more than 7,800 foot and ankle surgeons. The annual ACFAS Scientific Conference is an educational event gathering foot and ankle surgeons worldwide.

