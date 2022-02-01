FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend Program for 2022

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) ("FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2022 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:
|Record Dates
|Payment Dates
|March 1, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|June 1, 2022
|June 15, 2022
|September 1, 2022
|September 15, 2022
|December 1, 2022
|December 15, 2022
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.
|COMPANY CONTACT:
|FutureFuel Corp.
|Tom McKinlay
|(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com