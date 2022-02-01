Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Leadership Transition and Financial Update

ELMS Board Member Shauna McIntyre Named Interim CEO and President;

Brian Krzanich, ELMS Board Member and CEO of CDK Global, to Serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Transition Follows Resignation of CEO and President James Taylor and Chairman Jason Luo

Company Advises Non-Reliance on Financial Statements, Which Will be Restated

TROY, Mich., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, today announced that Shauna McIntyre, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, succeeding James Taylor, who has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. In addition, Brian Krzanich has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, replacing Jason Luo, who has also resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board. The departures follow an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Special Committee”).

Ms. McIntyre most recently served as President of Ouster Automotive, following over 25 years working with automotive OEMs. Previously, she served as CEO of Sense Photonics, Inc., a 3D vision company building high-performance, mass manufacturable LiDAR solutions for next-generation transportation needs. Prior to that, she led Google's automotive services program, where she supported the release of certain Google products, including Google Maps, into automakers' new vehicle models. During her earlier years at Google she served as Chief of Staff for Google's consumer electronics division, which combines the best of Google AI, software, and hardware. Ms. McIntyre earlier led the U.S. New Mobility Practice for management consulting firm, Egon Zehnder, and was VP of Honeywell's Commercial Vehicle Turbocharger platform. She began her career at Ford, where she automated manufacturing plants overseas and led final assembly production, and later joined McKinsey & Company as a management consultant. Since 2019, she has served on the Board of Directors of Lithia Motors, one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the U.S.

“We are grateful to have Shauna as Interim CEO of ELMS,” said Brian Krzanich, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. “She is a proven leader and seasoned industry executive with operating experience at the intersection of technology and mobility. The Board is confident Shauna will ensure a smooth transition, effectively manage the business, and help chart a path forward.”

Shauna McIntyre added, “I am honored to serve as ELMS Interim CEO and look forward to continuing to work with the Board, leadership, and entire team as we transform commercial fleets into connected, clean energy vehicles. Importantly, Brian, the full Board and I want to assure all of our stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, investors and employees, of our continued focus and dedication to the Company’s ongoing business and mission.”

On November 25, 2021, the Company’s Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company, the legal, disclosure and tax consequences of those transactions, and other issues that arose in connection those sales. Based on the Special Committee’s investigation, the Company has concluded that in November and December 2020, shortly before the Company’s December 10, 2020 announcement of a definitive agreement for a business combination with Forum Merger III Corporation, certain Electric Last Mile Inc. executives purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation. Mr. Taylor purchased equity in these transactions. Mr. Luo participated in these and other transactions and directly or indirectly purchased and sold equity in such transactions.

In addition, on January 26, 2022, on the basis of the Special Committee investigation, the Board concluded that the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and, therefore, should no longer be relied upon. The financial statements in question cover the period as of December 31, 2020, the period from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the six months ended June 30, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In connection with this conclusion, the Company, together with its advisors, is evaluating the accounting and treatment of certain equity issuances to executive officers. Although the Company cannot, at this time, estimate when it will file its restated financial statements for such periods, it is diligently pursuing completion of the restatement, including with respect to an evaluation of the Company’s financial statement reserves for tax payments and contingencies.

The Company expects to report on a preliminary, unaudited basis that it had approximately $132.0 to 142.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes $25 to 30 million in restricted cash, as of December 31, 2021.

Mr. Taylor and Mr. Luo will maintain consulting roles with the Company to help ensure that ELMS continues to deliver on its development and sales pipelines.

