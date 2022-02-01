Fairfax Announces Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 11, 2022 to discuss its 2021 year-end results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, February 10, 2022 and will be available at that time on its website at www.fairfax.ca. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (888) 390-0867 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (212) 547-0141 (International) with the passcode “FAIRFAX”.



A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 25, 2022. The replay may be accessed at (888) 566-0439 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-3045 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.