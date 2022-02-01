Miami Beach, FL, Fontainebleau Hotel hosts The National Trial Lawyers Summit 2022

Miami, FL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rene Perras of KISS PR Lawyer Marketing attended The National Trial Lawyers Summit 2022 at Miami Beach, FL, Fontainebleau Hotel. The NTL Summit is an organization of both the top civil trial lawyers in America as well as the top criminal defense attorneys.

Florida trial lawyer Ben Crump began the morning session by addressing the members on the business of law.

This year’s induction ceremony & luncheon inducted posthumously New York City trial lawyer Paul J Hanley Jr, who had passed away of thyroid cancer last June, 2021. Paul and his law firm served as the co-counsel of the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee overseeing the federal opioid litigation in the Northern District of Ohio. In 2019 Paul secured a total recovery of

$325 million in first federal bellwether trial against the opioid manufacturers.

Jennifer Bonjean appellate and criminal defense attorney was recognized as the Criminal Defense Lawyer of the year for her representation of Bill Cosby in his successful appeal that overturned his criminal conviction.

Lawrence Organ, civil rights and employment lawyer, was recognized as the Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer of the year when he secured a $137,000.00 verdict for his client, Owen Diaz, against Tesla for a hostile workplace environment case.

The event was addressed by keynote speaker Dan Marino, former quarterback of the Miami Dolphins and tomorrow John Mcenroe will be doing a live Q&A at the NTL Trial Lawyers Summit .

The annual Trial Lawyers Summit is a unique gathering of America's most outstanding civil plaintiff and criminal defense lawyers. Offering various networking opportunities and informative sessions, the Trial Lawyers Summit provides attorneys the chance to improve their trial skills and business management. Packed with compelling speakers, valuable conversations, exclusive social functions, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy catered meals and remarkable amenities, the Trial Lawyers Summit will become your focal point in the new year. https://ntlsummit.com/

