2 February 2022

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2021

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2021.

2021 was a unique year for Ringkjøbing Landbobank with a record increase in new customers, partly due to the acquisition of BIL Danmark. This resulted in two upward adjustments of the expectations to the core earnings and net profit for the year before tax, the latest on 6 January 2022. Both results were realised as announced.







Core earnings

(DKK million) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Total core income 2,433 2,179 2,116 2,001 1,917 Total expenses and depreciation 817 788 805 866 845 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,616 1,391 1,311 1,135 1,072 Impairment charges for loans etc. 68 223 100 43 70 Core earnings 1,548 1,168 1,211 1,092 1,002 Result for the portfolio etc. +7 -9 +49 +77 +84 Special costs 17 15 15 217 22 Profit before tax 1,538 1,144 1,245 952 1,064





2021 – highlights

The profit before tax is DKK 1,538 million, equivalent to an 18% p.a. return on equity

Income increases by 12% and expenses increase by 4%, reducing the rate of costs to 33.6%

Impairment charges decrease to DKK 68 million and the management estimates increase to DKK 631 million

Continued increase in new customers results in growth of 14% in loans, 10% in deposits and 35% in funds in custody accounts

Customer satisfaction and image high or highest in several surveys

The pay-out ratio is 77% of net profit for 2021 and will be effected through a dividend of DKK 7 per share and share buy-back programmes totalling DKK 738 million

In late 2021, the bank’s share was included in the Stoxx Europe 600 index

The expectations for profit before tax in 2022 of between DKK 1,300 million and DKK 1,650 million





Yours faithfully

John Fisker

CEO

