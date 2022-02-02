Roofing And Solar Services Now Available In San Diego

San Diego, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, California -

CA based Christian Roofing (CR) is working hard to transform San Diego homes into energy-independent properties via solar power. The company, which specializes in

roof-mounted solar panels and solar installations, offers their expertise to all who would like to drastically reduce or eliminate their utility bills as well as enjoy a host of other advantages. Click here to read further: Roofing And Solar San Diego.

Each household is unique, the company says, but that does not have to mean that a solar panel installation has to consequently be a difficult or complicated process for the homeowner. Their team is extremely familiar with industry standards and regulations that govern solar panels, and they can take care of all associated permits, paperwork and so on as required. All a customer has to do is contact Christian Roofing today and let the team know they are interested in installing a solar panel array.

The company clarifies that, prior to any installation, their first step is to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the property. Here, their experts will evaluate every aspect of the property, from its layout and sun exposure to typical or peak energy demands and more. The results of this inspection will then be provided to the homeowner. Notably, Christian Roofing says that certain homes may require a new roof (or upgrades) in order to support an installation. If so, the company will also offer affordable options that take the customer’s budget into account.

The company also recommends that homeowners still get in touch with their team first even if they are already aware that their roof needs to be repaired in some way. This will enable Christian Roofing to examine the roof’s viability before the homeowner makes an investment that may still not be suitable for their future solar needs. For instance, in addition to the roof’s integrity, the company will document its angle, size and style to determine whether it is a good candidate for a solar upgrade. A homeowner can use this information to make a more informed choice regarding their roof.

Once the inspection is complete, the company will offer the customer a detailed quote. Every aspect of the installation will be included in this quote, from the cost of any necessary repairs to materials, permits, labor and more. A solar panel installation is an investment, the fruits of which are expected to last for decades to come. As such, the company strongly encourages everyone to trust their homes only to experienced and committed contractors. This will ensure their investment has the highest chance of delivering on its promises.

A recent Google review goes to great lengths to illustrate why Christian Roofing has become a staple of their community and why homeowners are quickly coming to rely exclusively on the company for all their roofing needs. Awarding the company a glowing 5-Star rating, the review says, “We are so thankful for Christian Roofing who redid our roof and installed top notch solar panels for us. Everyone in the team at CR was absolutely wonderful to work with: Josh, Johnny, Christian, the crew, Araceli and anyone else we interacted with and forgot to mention here.”

The customer explains that the company takes a proactive approach to customer services, and this contributed to how positive their experience was. “Phone calls, emails and texts were returned promptly, the staff was professional, courteous and knowledgeable. Every step of the process was clearly communicated to us; there were no surprises. Their price was extremely competitive, and what we liked best was that they were able to start within the week and had the roofing and solar installation completed in the most efficient manner. It's been over a month since our roof and solar installation, and we couldn't be happier. The per panel monitoring is so easy and effortless. So, if you're looking for superior quality and workmanship, great warranties, honest, nice people and terrific pricing, I would strongly urge you to check out Christian Roofing. Thank you so much, Christian Roofing, for everything!”

This is hardly the only positive review the company has received since they first opened their doors, and local homeowners are invited to read others to gain some insight on Christian Roofing’s business practices. Similarly, the team is always eager to learn how they can improve their services, so customers are encouraged to leave their own feedback here as well or contact the company directly with any concerns.

Christian Roofing chooses to partner only with the best names in the business, and the benefit of this is passed on to the customer. For instance, they can obtain the latest generation of deep cycle batteries, photovoltaic panels and clean energy technology to lower a household’s energy bills. They can also take a customer’s aesthetic preference into account.

The company invites their community to contact their team today to request a free estimate. While more information can be found on the official Christian Roofing website, customers are welcome to reach out directly via phone or email if they wish to discuss a solar panel installation with one of the company’s expert representatives.

Christian Roofing

(619) 401-9607

info@christianroofing.com

1226 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021