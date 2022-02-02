Molecular Diagnostics Market Size [2022-2028] | is Projected to Reach USD 13.87 Billion, with 7.1% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow with rising technological developments in molecular diagnostic techniques. These advancements are intended to offer higher accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and portability which further drives the market. This information was published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025” offering insights on factors influencing growth.

The global market covered a value of USD 8.01 Billion in the year 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.87 Billion by 2025. As per the report, the global market is expected to garner a healthy CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/molecular-diagnostics-market-100086





Infectious Diseases: The Largest Growing Segment Among Other Applications

Among applications, infectious diseases segment is expected to account for a majority of share in the global molecular diagnostic market. The scope of this segment is increasing owing to the rising number of patients suffering from infections and microbial outbreaks. Moreover, the infectious diseases segment covered a share of 60% in the year 2017. Development of tests for several diseases and rising awareness about the benefits of adopting molecular diagnostic technologies may prevent the occurrence of infectious diseases. Global organizations such as World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO) are planning to conduct awareness programs to increase the talent pool for molecular diagnostics.

North America Continues to Maintain Its Stronghold until 2025

“Well-established healthcare infrastructure, combined with the rising incidence of cancer is helping the market grow in North America,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Developed healthcare systems further helps in the easy availability and accessibility of advanced instruments such as molecular diagnostics. In 2017, this regional market was valued at US$ 3639.4 Mn and is likely to lead the global landscape through the forecast period. The rising collaborations and association between research hospitals and academic institutions encourages growth of the market in this region. Both the bodies are involving in continuous discussions for process improvements in molecular diagnosis.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/molecular-diagnostics-market-100086





Transformation in Healthcare May Lead to Innovative Molecular Diagnostic Systems

The evolution of molecular diagnosis over the years has given birth to different molecular diagnostic tests. These tests help to detect specific RNA or DNA sequences. In addition to this, they help to get an understanding if these sequences are associated with diseases or not. With the rapid transformation of healthcare, innovative molecular diagnostic tests are likely to introduce in the coming years. This will further transform the molecular biology field. Other factors driving the molecular diagnostic market are rising demand for healthcare facilities and personalized medicine. Furthermore, several favourable policies by governments with an aim to encourage care diagnosis and increase awareness about diagnostic procedures drives the market.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/molecular-diagnostics-market-100086





Lack of Experts to Conduct Molecular Diagnostic Tests May Hamper the Growth

Although the market is growing at a rapid pace, there are certain factors that may restrict the growth. The molecular diagnostic tests are expensive, which makes it difficult for people with low-income groups to afford these tests. Also, lack of experts to handle such instruments especially in developing countries may impede the growth to some extent. However, with the advent of advanced technology, introduction of new molecular diagnostic systems may help to overcome such challenges.

Abbott Launched a Next Generation System Used for Molecular Diagnosis

The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to be dominated by companies such as Danaher, Abbott, QIAGEN, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Strong supply chain network, rising research and development (R&D) activities, and development strategies are likely to create growth opportunities for the above companies. In 2016, Abbott announced the introduction of a next-generation system called Alinity.

This system is used for plasma and blood screening, haematology procedures, molecular diagnostics, and clinical chemistry. Companies are focussing on to develop new molecular diagnostic tests, which may foster growth of the market. In 2018, Banyan Biomakers received marketing authorization from the U.S. FDA on its first blood diagnostic test. This test was developed to treat traumatic brain injuries which is also referred to as concussion among adults. These developments are likely to have a positive impact on the overall market.





Quick Buy - Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100086







Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Porter's five forces analysis Top 3 players working in market space Key developments (Merger, Acquisitions, etc.) Technological Advancements

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infectious Disease Blood Screening Histology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Amplification Techniques Hybridization Techniques Sequencing Techniques Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Clinical & Pathology Labs Hospitals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America







Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/molecular-diagnostics-market-100086





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245