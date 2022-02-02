Aquaculture Healthcare Market to cross $1.25 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global aquaculture healthcare market revenue is projected to cross USD 1.25 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. An increasing incidence of parasites and diseases in farmed fishes will positively augment the demand for aquaculture healthcare products.

Fish naturally harbor pathogens and parasites which affect the animals causing disease or death. Owing to the crowded conditions in fish farms, the infections can easily spread to the complete fish populations and result in significant losses. Thus, as fish farms grow, an increased incidence of such diseases is expected resulting in a growing demand for therapeutic solutions for aquatic animals, propelling the aquaculture healthcare industry outlook.

Aquaculture healthcare products are segmented into drugs, vaccines, and medicated feed additives. The medicated feed additives segment accounted for over 22% market share in 2021 and is poised to exhibit lucrative CAGR throughout the forecast period. Medicated feed additives contain antibiotics, vitamins, among others, that help aquaculture farmers to reduce the chances of a disease outburst, thereby augmenting the product adoption.

Some major findings of the aquaculture healthcare market report include:

Growing incidence of diseases and parasites in farmed fishes will drive the market forecasts.

Advantages of medicated feed additives will boost the segmental growth.

Increased susceptibility of aquatic animals to parasites is expected to contribute to the market expansion.

Major players operating in the aquaculture healthcare industry include Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, Benchmark and Archer Daniels Midland Corporation.

Competitors focus on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and organic growth strategies such as new product launches to capture business share.

Browse key industry insights spread across 420 pages with 828 market data tables & 19 figures & charts from the report, “Aquaculture Healthcare Market Statistics By Product (Drug, Vaccines, Medicated Feed Additives), Species (Fish, Crustaceans), Infections (Bacterial Infections, Viral Infections, Parasitic Infections, Fungal Infections), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical), Distribution Channel (Distributors, Online Stores, Retail/Aqua Stores), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

Aquaculture healthcare market from fish segment is poised to exhibit 5.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. The high growth rate can be attributed to the presence of diversity of species and the growing demand of fishes. Furthermore, the developed countries, especially in the Atlantic region have conducive conditions for rearing salmon, boosting the demand for aquaculture healthcare products for salmon, thereby supplementing market statistics.

Aquaculture healthcare industry from retail/aqua stores is set to register 5.7% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the availability of various therapeutic solutions at retail stores. Additionally, aqua stores stock specialty products for aquatic animals, availability of these products will foster the segment growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific aquaculture healthcare market accounted for a substantial business share of over 28% in 2021 and is expected to witness 6.3% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Countries such as Thailand, India, China, and Indonesia are noted to be some of the biggest crustacean markets globally. This will boost the demand for therapeutic products for crustaceans. Moreover, growing awareness regarding importance of aquaculture healthcare among the fish farmer will boost the product demand. This will in turn propel the regional aquaculture healthcare industry landscape.

