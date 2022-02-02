New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Consumables, Platform, Techniques, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226823/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



• Consumable - Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Kits, ell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Tubes, and Other Consumables

• Platform - Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Other Platforms

• Technique - Magnetic Beads-Based, Spin Column-Based, and Other Techniques

• Application - Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Oncology, Transplant Rejection, and Other Applications

• End-User - Academic Research Institutes and Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Clinical Diagnostic Centers, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Inclined by Rising Prevalence of Cancer

• Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players

• Rise in the Field of Microbial Sequencing



Market Challenges



• High Cost of Automated Instruments

• Genomic Data Protection

• Rigid Regulatory Standards



Market Opportunities



• Technological Advancement Toward Innovation in Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction

• Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets



Key Companies Profiled



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Aline Biosciences, EpiGentek Group, Inc., Omega Bio-tek, Inc., Promega Corporation, Streck, Inc., AccuBioMed Co., Ltd., AMSBIO, Covaris, Inc., EntroGen, Inc., NeoGeneStar LLC, Norgen Biotek Corp., STRATEC SE, System Biosciences, LLC, Vela Diagnostics



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How is cell-free DNA isolation and extraction revolutionizing oncology?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

• How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction ecosystem?

• What are the key development strategies that the major players are implementing in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction-targeted therapies?

• What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?



• How is each market segment expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment? Following are the segments:

o Consumable (Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Kits, Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Tubes, and Other Consumables)

o Platform (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Other Platforms)

o Technique (Magnetic Beads-Based, Spin Column-Based, and Other Techniques)

o Application (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Oncology, Transplant Rejection, and Other Applications)

o End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Other End Users)

o Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World)

• What are the growth opportunities for the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction companies in the region of their operation?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?



Market Overview



The use of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction kits, tubes, and other consumables has increased due to the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing key player initiatives, and the rising government initiatives in the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market.The constant significant investments by healthcare companies to meet industry demand and the growing adoption of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction kits, tubes, and reagents among major end users are the major factors propelling the growth of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market.



The global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market was valued at $169.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $735.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



Competitive Landscape



The global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market comprise well-established and newly emerging companies.Several companies are attempting to sustain their position in the market by launching new products and raising funds to develop new products for the isolation and extraction of cell-free DNA from different sample types.



Key market players of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market witnessed product launch, product approval and business funding, and synergistic activities majorly during the period January 2018-November 2021. The inclination of companies toward product launches suggests that the companies are involved in continuously bringing new products to the market to isolate cell-free DNA, which is primarily attributed to an increase in liquid biopsy studies and approval of several liquid biopsy assays by the regulatory agencies.



