Technology Convergence is Enabling the Automotive Internet of Things (IoT)

Enhanced safety and cost-effectiveness, the growing number of opportunities offered by the vast amounts of data collected, and the rising adoption of smart devices are encouraging advancements in the automotive IoT industry.



Vehicular communication is expected to play an important role in IoT development in the automotive space.Devices will talk to each other, and the connected cars of the future will interact with the environment around them, thereby leading to various forms of business opportunities with the data collected.



Communication technologies such as 5G, wireless sensor networks, and narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) will make vehicles truly autonomous with advanced connective functionalities. The scope of this research service is limited to technologies that enable communication with vehicle passengers and the passenger vehicle market.



The study assesses emerging technologies that facilitate communication in the automotive IoT industry, including wireless sensor networks, 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NB-IoT, Long Range (LoRa), Ultra-wideband (UWB), Zigbee, RFID, vehicular communications such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, and Internet of Vehicle (IoV) cloud-based technologies such as over-the-air (OTA) software. Key Questions Addressed1. Which communication technologies are transforming automotive IoT?2. Which important factors are influencing the innovation ecosystem? 3. What are the key industry initiatives? Which participants are impacting technology development?4. What patent and funding trends are being witnessed in the automotive IoT space?5. What future growth opportunities will present themselves for market participants?

