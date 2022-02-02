New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compressors Outlook 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226840/?utm_source=GNW
The analyst has observed a direct correlation between energy security and economic development.Improved research and development efforts in generation and storage technologies and reduction in the cost of renewable technologies have made savings possible for compressor vendors.
This is expected to result in end users being to spend more to ensure compressor efficiency. Many end users in process industries develop long-term strategies, and hence, tend to look at COVID-19 and other disruptions as being transient. The regions covered in this research service include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. A segment is included where each region is discussed. The study also provides three predictions on the market and provides action items for vendors to enable them to retain and improve their market shares.
Global Compressors Outlook 2021
This outlook on compressors provides information on the total revenue generated in the compressors market. It discusses the impact of the coronavirus on key industries that deploy compressors, besides providing predictions for 2022.
