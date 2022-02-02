Ress Life Investments A/S: Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S

Date: 2 February 2022

Corporate Announcement 06/2022

Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that Apoteket AB Pensionsstiftelse holds more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. On 31 January 2022, Apoteket AB Pensionsstiftelse owns 7,568 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 3,784,000 corresponding to 5.01 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

