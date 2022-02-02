New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sensors and Related Services Growth Opportunities in the in European Aftermarket" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226838/?utm_source=GNW

Even as increasing ADAS-equipped vehicle sales are anticipated to translate into lower crash rates and severity in the long term, a substantial proportion of the European light vehicle parc is estimated to be made up of non-ADAS vehicles even in the year 2030.



The significant presence of such vehicles lacking active crash mitigation systems will counter the safety-boosting effects of ADAS vehicles and, hence, continue to drive collisions in the European region, albeit at a rate slightly lower than current levels. These collisions involving ADAS vehicles will, therefore, create growth opportunities in the ADAS sensor replacement and recalibration aftermarket.



By investing in the right expertise and equipment, the independent aftermarket can capitalise on these emerging opportunities in the body repair segment.

