Juva Life Announces Filing of Patent on JUVA-041 – Small Molecule Isolated from the Cannabis Plant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a life science company with pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, announced today the filing of patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on JUVA-041, a small molecule isolated from the cannabis plant that has been identified by Juva’s in-house research team.



The news follows the Company’s identification of non-cannabinoid compound JUVA-019, on which the Company has filed a patent application and has conducted preclinical research showing that the compound is effective as a stand-alone compound in inhibiting inflammation by modulating certain biomarkers in the body. Through its research division, Juva scientists have continuously been evaluating an internally curated database of compounds found in the cannabis plant for their therapeutic benefit, leading to the identification of the two proprietary compounds: JUVA-019 and JUVA-041, which the Company has nominated as drug candidates for further pre-clinical investigation. Current efforts are focused on advancing both compounds through phenotypic models of chronic diseases of aging.

“Filing the patent application on JUVA-041 is a major milestone for Juva as we now have two drug candidates that we believe hold significant promise in addressing unmet needs for safe and effective small molecule anti-inflammatory drugs, and the Company’s IP will be protected,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “These molecules are not cannabinoids and as such they do not possess regulatory encumbrances associated with THC class.”

The filing of a patent application on JUVA-041, along with the Company’s patent application on JUVA-019, signify the next step along the path of pharmaceutical development for these compounds, two non-cannabinoid molecules that have been clinically observed to hold significant potential to inhibit inflammation.

The Company’s business strategy is to leverage its unique knowledge of the chemistry and anti-inflammatory mode of action of non-cannabinoid compositions contained within cannabis to develop safe and effective therapeutics. The Company intends to develop products through preclinical in vivo validation studies, and partner with leading pharmaceutical and consumer companies seeking anti-inflammatory bioactives for their product pipelines. Previously on October 6, 2021, the Company filed a provisional patent with the USPTO on the method of use of the natural compositions, and composition of matter claims on non-naturally occurring semi-synthetic and synthetic analogs.

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/ .

