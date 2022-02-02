New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Medical Imaging Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226831/?utm_source=GNW

However, traditional medical imaging platforms have to be fixed in a dedicated space in the medical facility, are expensive, and require considerable installation time.



These limitations necessitate the development of novel mobile medical imaging systems that offer greater flexibility and cost-effective solutions for health professionals to perform diagnostic imaging in different clinical settings and provide greater convenience to patients.This GO-TE report has a global scope and covers innovations in mobile medical imaging systems, including mobile ultrasound scanners, CT scanners, X-ray scanners, and MRI scanners. It studies some of the path-breaking innovators in this space and the technology readiness levels. Frost & Sullivan investigated notable government and private funding activities and discussed mobile medical imaging systems’ growth opportunities. We also highlight critical patents filed by technology developers in the last three years.

