Global $36 Billion Stem Cell Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

The global stem cell market is expected to grow from $20.59 billion in 2020 to $22.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The market is expected to reach $36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

Major players in the stem cell market are Anterogen Co. Ltd, Mesoblast Ltd, Osiris Therapeutics Inc, AlloSource, and Cellular Engineering Technologies.



The stem cell market consist of sales of stem cells products such as human embryonic stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cell and adult stem cell. Stem cells are the autologous or allogenic cells that can grow into many types of cells in in-vivo and in-vitro environment. Stem cells therapy is designed to aid physician in performing medical treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes and heart disease.



The low acceptance rate for stem cell therapy treatments is restraining the growth of the stem cell market. The acceptance rate is particularly low in the Embryonic stem cell therapeutics. Most of these stem cell therapies are yet to be proven in clinical trials and are highly experimental. Due to the nature of these unproven treatments, patients are reluctant to take up these therapies as they present serious health, personal and financial issues.

For example, if a person undergoes an unproven or experimental treatment it might make that person ineligible for future clinical trials or treatment options. For instance, in USA,, an unproven stem cell offering three elderly women were blinded after getting stem cells derived from fat tissue, at a clinic in Florida These factors are limiting the number of people opting for stem cell therapies, thus restraining the growth of the market.



Companies in the stem cell therapeutics market are focusing on development of new technologies such as the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSC) to boost the efficiency of stem cell therapies. IPSC are obtained from blood or skin cells that are reprogrammed to an embryonic-like pluripotent state by incorporating genes that are essential for maintaining key properties and growth of an unlimited source of any kind of human cell required for stem cell therapeutic purposes.

These IPSC's are not derived from human embryos, which removes the bioethical issues, thus allowing scientists to obtain federal funding and support easily. A Japanese company, Oksara opened a medicine center that produced cells derived from iPS Cells. Similarly, Takar Bio company launched human iPSC derived Beta Cells i.e., Cellartis for disease modeling and drug discovery.



There is an increase in the prevalence of Chronic diseases worldwide which drives the Stem cell market. Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

Currently, widely used stem cell treatment is the transplantation of blood stem cells to treat diseases and conditions of the blood and immune system, or to restore the blood system after treatments for specific cancers.



The Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is the regulator in the US, for human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/P) intended for implantation, transplantation, infusion or transfer into a human recipient, including hematopoietic stem cells.

There are certain protocols that the FDA has established, for example, the current good tissue practice, donor screening and donor testing requirements which are in place to prevent the transmission of any communicable diseases. The stem cells come from different sources (bone marrow, umbilical cord blood or peripheral blood) and have different applications. Licenses are required to distribute and market these products.



