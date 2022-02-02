New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI-enabled Business Intelligence Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226839/?utm_source=GNW

AI-enabled business intelligence solutions simplify data exploration, enhance data discovery, deliver advanced analytical capabilities, and embed analytics into enterprise applications by leveraging machine learning, natural language processing, and other facets of AI. These solutions are ushering in a new phase of growth in the business intelligence market, one driven by the notion that enterprise analytics should be democratized by design for use by all employees, not just the province of data analysts, data scientists, and power users.This study takes a look at the evolution of the concept of business intelligence and the role of artificial intelligence-related capabilities in the transformation of business intelligence solutions. In addition, this study helps end users understand the benefits of AI-enabled business intelligence platforms in empowering employees to take advantage of existing and new analytical capabilities. It also offers an overview of the major AI-enabled business intelligence vendors and their latest AI-related developments.

Author: Deepu Nair

