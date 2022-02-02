2022 Worldwide Market for Cultured Meat Report - Featuring 3D Bio-Tissues, Agulos Biotech and Aleph Farms Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Cultured Meat - Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cultured meat refers to meat created using cell culture techniques within a laboratory or manufacturing facility. It is produced by growing master cells collected from cattle, chicken, pigs, fish, and lamb, as well as other types of livestock and seafood. In addition to meat and seafood production, cultured meat techniques can be used to ethically manufacture other types of animal products, such as leather, as well as animal byproducts, including lab-grown milk and hen-free egg whites, for example. Cultured meat is ethically produced because livestock is not used within the manufacturing processes beyond collecting the initial cells required for cell culture.
The number of startups focused on developing cultured meat (and the required cell culture media, supplements, and methods to produce them) has been rising year after year. There are now an impressive 99 companies worldwide developing cultured meat components, services, and end-products, compared to only four in 2016. Additionally, nearly 40 life science firms have declared and formally launched products to supply market competitors with the essential inputs they need to support cultured meat and seafood production.
Because cultured meat is an early-stage industry, the language to describe it is evolving in real-time. Currently, company executives use a range of terms to describe the field, including but not limited to cultured meat, cultivated meat, cell-based meat, clean meat, cellular agriculture, and lab-grown meat, as well as slaughter-free meat and ethically grown meat, to a lesser extent. The potential of cultured meat has captured the imagination of investors, researchers, and consumers alike. Although the cultured meat market is a nascent industry, 2020 was a landmark year because a cultured chicken product developed by the company Eat Just made its debut on a restaurant menu in Singapore, after the country's food agency approved its sale to the public. The regulatory approval of this cellular food product within Singapore provides hope that other regulatory approvals could follow worldwide.
The flow of capital into the cultured meat industry has also grown substantially in recent years, reaching approximately $1.0 billion over the past 12 months. Additionally, investments in 2020 surpassed $360 million and this was six times (6X) greater than the amount that was invested in 2019. Major investments within the cultured meat market have included Cargill's investment into Memphis Meats and Aleph Farms, as well as Tyson Foods Venture Fund's investments into Memphis Meats and Future Meat Technologies. Wealthy investors are also piling into the cultured meat market. For example, billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson joined with Tyson Foods, DFJ, Atomico, and Cargill to invest in the Silicon Valley start-up Memphis Meats. The start-up company rose to fame when it produced the world's first lab-grown meatballs made by cultivating cow muscle tissue within a sterile environment.
Another notable name in cultured meat investing is Dr. Rick Klausner, who is a lead investor in the Dutch company Meatable. He is the former director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) and former Executive Director of Global Health for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The cultured meat industry also witnessed its first public-sector R&D funding awards within the U.S. and the European Union, and China signed a $300 million deal to buy lab grown meat produced in Israel in a deal that openly signals its intent to supply cultured meat to its population of 1.4 billion.
By 2040, a projected 60% of the meat will be created from cells grown within bioreactors and sold across grocery stores and restaurants worldwide. The rise of the cultured meat market will be supported by the sustainability of the process, as well as the industry's ability to provide "tailor-made nutrition" through its meat and seafood products. Recent surveys indicate that nearly 50% of the consumers do not have any reservations about cultured meat. Over the next 10 to 20 years, the cultured meat market is projected to act as a major disruptor to the conventional meat market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report Include:
- What are alternative names for cultured meat?
- What are the technological and nutritional advantages of cultured meat?
- Do cultured meat products have the same color, flavor, and nutrients as conventional meat?
- What are the methods and technologies involved in the production of cultured meat?
- What is the current production cost of cultured meat and what will it be in the future?
- Does cultured meat technology have other applications within the food sector?
- What is being done to bring down the cost of cultured meat to be on par with conventional meat?
- How many research labs in the world are engaged with cultured meat research?
- How many laboratories are offering collaborative research on cultured meat?
- How many scientific papers have been published about cultured meat since 2000 and what are the year-over-year trends?
- Who are the major patent holders within the cultured meat market?
- How much capital has been invested into the cultured meat sector from 2016 to the present?
- How much capital has been invested into cultured meat by type?
- How much venture capital has cultured meat companies received?
- What is the current status of the cultured meat industry?
- What types of cultured meat products are under development by current market competitors?
- What are recent developments and newsworthy events within the global market?
- How long it will take for the cultured meat products to reach commercialization?
Key Topics Covered:
1. CULTURED MEAT REPORT OVERVIEW
2. CULTURED MEAT: HISTORY, SCIENCE, AND TECHNOLOGY
3. POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF CULTURED MEAT
3.1 Sustainability
3.2 Environmental Benefits
3.3 Animal Welfare
3.4 Food Safety
3.5 Novel Foods
4. SENSORY AND NUTRITIONAL ASPECTS OF CULTURED MEAT
4.1 Structure and Texture
4.2 Color
4.3 Flavor
4.4 Nutritional Composition
5. CULTURE MEAT PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGIES AND ADVANCES
5.1 Step 1: Acquisition of Seed Cells
5.2 Step 2: Large-Scale Expansion of Seed Cells
5.3 Step 3: Induced Differentiation of Seed Cells
5.4 Step 4: Assembly of Cultured Cells into Meat Products
5.5 Technical Challenges for Large-Scale Production of Cultured Meat
5.5.1 Animal Component-Free Medium for Cell Culture
5.5.2 Intelligent Bioreactor for Scale Up
5.5.3 Degradable/Edible Scaffold for a 3D Structure
5.5.4 Technological Challenges in Cultured Meat Production
5.5.5 The Biggest Challenge
5.5.6 Mass Production Technology
5.5.7 Other Technological Challenges
5.5.8 Production Cost of Cultured Meat
5.6 Additional Emerging Applications of Cultured Meat Technology
5.7 Cultured Meat Reaching the Retail Market: Possible Scenarios
6. AN ANALYSIS OF CULTURE MEDIUM COST
6.1 Cost Breakdown of Pharmaceutical Grade Culture Media
6.2 Cost Breakdown of Food Grade Basal Medium Ingredients
6.3 Potential Scenarios to Reduce Cell Culture Medium Cost
6.3.1 Projected Cost and Fold Reduction under Scenarios A through G
7. CULTURED MEAT: RESEARCH LANDSCAPE
7.1 Cell Line Research at ETH Zurich
7.2 Culture Media Research at New Castle University
7.3 Research at University of Wisconsin, Madison for Scaffolding
7.4 Research on Bioprocess Design at University of BATH
7.5 Cultured Meat Research Lab Database
7.5.1 Funding for Academic Research on Cultured Meat
7.5.2 Research Funding: Cultured Meat
7.5.3 Collaborative Researchers in Cultured Meat Sector
7.6 Scientific Publications on Cultured Meat
8. CULTURED MEAT: PATENT LANDSCAPE
8.1 Types of Patent Claims
8.2 NoTable Patent Holders in Cultured Meat
8.2.1 Impossible Foods
8.2.3 Beyond Meat
8.2.4 JUST
8.2.5 UPSIDE Foods (Memphis Meats)
8.2.6 Perfect Day Foods
8.3 Patent Applications for Scaffolds
9. CULTURED MEAT: INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE
9.1 Capital Invested by Type of Cultured Meat
9.3 Cultured Meat Companies by Size of Investment
9.4 Agronomics: The Largest Investor
9.5 Public Sector Investments in Cultured Meat Sector
9.6 A Bird's-Eye View of Investments in Cultured Meat Sector
9.6.1 A Complete List of Venture Investments in Cultured Meat, 2020/Aug-2021
9.6.2 Most Active Investors in Cultured Meat Industry, 2000-2021
10. CULTURED MEAT INDUSTRY: CURRENT STATUS
10.1 Global Presence of Cultured Meat Companies
10.2 Cultured Meat Products under Development
10.3 Share of Companies by Product Type
10.4 Cultured Meat Industry's Several Firsts in 2020
10.5 Major Recent Developments in Cultured Meat Sector
10.6 Tasting Events
10.7 The Leading Edge of Cultured Meat Production
10.8 Time for Cultured Meat to Reach the Market
10.9 Current Limitations in Cultured Meat Industry
10.10 The Race toward Pilot Plant Setup
10.11 Hybrid Products: The First to Reach the Market
10.12 Cost Parity of Cultured Meat with Conventional Meat
10.13 World's First Cultured Meat Facility in Israel
10.14 Proliferation of Cultured Meat Nonprofits
11. CULTURED MEAT STARTUP LANDSCAPE
11.1 Complete List of Cultured Meat Startups
11.2 New Startups Focusing on Enabling Technologies
11.3 Startups Specializing in the Development of Growth Factors
12. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
12.1 Australia-New Zealand
12.2 Canada
12.3 United States
12.4 European Union
12.5 United Kingdom
12.6 Singapore
12.7 Japan
13. CULTURED MEAT MARKET SIZE AND ANALYSIS
13.1 Global Market for Conventional Meat by Type
13.2 Changing Landscape of Global Meat Market
13.3 Global Market for Cultured Meat by Geography
13.5 Global Market for Cultured Meat by Type
14. CULTURED MEAT COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 3D Bio-Tissues Ltd.
14.2 Agulos Biotech, LLC
14.3 Aleph Farms
14.4 Alife Foods
14.5 Ants Innovate
14.6 Artemys Foods
14.7 ArtMeat
14.8 Avant Meats Company Limited
14.9 Back of the Yard Algae Sciences
14.10 Balletic Foods
14.11 Because Animals
14.12 Bene Meat Technologies AS
14.13 B.I.F.E. Laboratorios-Craveri
14.14 Biftek, Inc.
14.15 BioBQ
14.16 BioFood Systems
14.17 BIOMILQ
14.18 BioMilk, Ltd.
14.19 BioTech Foods
14.20 BlueNalu, Inc.
14.21 Blue Ridge Bantam
14.22 Bluu Biosciences
14.23 Boston Meats, Inc.
14.24 Bruno Cell SRL
14.25 Cass Materials Pty Ltd.
14.26 CELL AG TECH
14.27 Cell Guidance Systems Ltd.
14.28 CELLINK
14.29 Cellivate Technologies
14.30 CellMEAT
14.31 Celltainer Biotech BV
14.32 Cellular Agriculture, Ltd.
14.33 CellulaREvolution
14.34 CellX
14.35 Clear Meat Private Limited
14.36 Core Biogenesis
14.37 Cubiq Foods
14.38 Cultured Blood
14.39 Cultured Decadence
14.40 DaNAgreen Co., Ltd.
14.41 Defined Bioscience, Inc.
14.42 Dipole Materials
14.43 Diverse Farms
14.44 East Just, Inc.
14.45 Finless Foods, Inc.
14.46 Fork & Goode
14.47 Future Fields
14.48 Future Meat Technologies
14.49 Gelatex Technologies, Ltd.
14.50 HCS Pharma
14.51 Heuros
14.52 HigherSteaks
14.53 Hoxton Farms
14.54 Incuvers
14.55 Innocent Meat UG
14.56 IntegriCulture, Inc.
14.57 Jellatech
14.58 JOINN Biologics
14.59 KosmodeHealth
14.60 Lab Farm Foods
14.61 Luyef Biotechnologies
14.62 MagicCavier
14.63 Magic Valley, Pty, Ltd.
14.64 Matrix Meats
14.65 Meatable
14.66 MeaTech 3D Ltd.
14.67 Metalytics, Inc.
14.68 Mirai Foods AG
14.69 Mission Barns
14.70 Mogale Meat Co.
14.71 Mosa Meat
14.72 Multus Media
14.73 MyoWorks, Pvt. Ltd.
14.74 Mzansi Meat, Co.
14.75 New Age Meats
14.76 Novel Farms, Inc.
14.77 NUProtein Co., Ltd.
14.78 Orbillion Bio
14.79 ORF Genetics Ltd.
14.80 Ospin Modular Bioprocessing
14.81 Peace of Meat
14.82 Perfect Day Foods
14.83 Roslin Technologies Ltd.
14.84 Shiok Meats
14.85 SingCell Tx Pte. Ltd
14.86 SunP Biotech
14.87 SuperMeat
14.88 Tantti Laboratory, Inc.
14.89 TeOra
14.90 Tiamat Sciences
14.91 TissueByNET Co., Ltd.
14.92 TurtleTree Labs
14.93 Umami Meats
14.94 Unicorn Biotechnologies
14.95 Upside Foods, Inc.
14.96 Vivax Bio
14.97 Vow
14.98 Wildtype
14.99 White Board Foods
