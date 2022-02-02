New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Generators Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226829/?utm_source=GNW





We provide information on the regions to look at for future investment along with growth strategies. The database covers revenues and unit shipment for natural gas generators and diesel generators.



Market metrics are provided for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, and key countries by region.Revenue and units are tracked and forecast by power range, covering <30 kW, 30–60 kW, 60–150 kW, 150–300 kW, 300–500 kW, 500–1,000 kW, and 1,000–3,000 kW.



The report assesses end-user segments, including residential, data centers, healthcare, oil and gas, office building, public, utilities, other commercial and industrial generators. Revenue is forecast by application, including peak shaving, prime power, and standby. The study covers the global generators market from four angles:

• Revenue generation and unit shipment

• Fuel

• Key end-user segments

• Additional analysis by applicationThis research follows a rigorous research methodology that includes:

• Aligned datasets from various sources, including Frost & Sullivan data, published reports, and additional data from government sources, trade journals, and publications

• A historical and macro view of each region’s generators revenue and unit shipment by fuel from 2015 to 2021

• 2022 to 2030 forecast based on internal market modeling combining Frost & Sullivan’s bottom-up approach and top-down evaluationThe combined secondary and primary approach, covering interviews with stakeholders (e.g., OEMs, distributors), ensures high accuracy for the quantitative analysis and the ability to cross-check and revalidate market numbers while weeding out misinformation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226829/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________