Global Artificial Intelligence, Supercomputers, and Quantum Computing Insights 2021 - Featuring Bryter, Nvidia and Quantum Machines Among Others

This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT led innovations in Machine Learning, Supercomputers, Quantum Computing. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization, and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.
Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Supercomputers, and Quantum Computing
- AI-Based No Code Service Automation Platform
- Bryter Enables Users to Build Functional Applications by Just Using Drag and Drop Option in the Visual Interface
- Bryter - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Processors Bring Supercomputers to the Exascale
- Amd's Value Proposition Will Improve the Performance of Supercomputers
- Amd - Investor Dashboard
- Tribute Supercomputer Serves Energy Research
- Nvidia's Value Proposition Improves Supercomputer Performance
- Nvidia - Investor Dashboard
- Helping Internet Service Providers Gain Visibility Over Network Usage Patterns
- Smart Home Tech Has Highlighted the Shortcomings of Broadband Networks
- Veego, US - Investor Dashboard
- AI-Based Quantum Orchestration Platform
- Quantum Machines Offer Highly Scalable Solutions for Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Operations
- Quantum Machines - Investor Dashboard
- Natural Language Understanding-Based Conversational AI Solution
- Optimizing Wi-Fi Networks Across the Home
- AI-Based Data Management and Analytics Platform
- Advanced Store Automation Platform
- Software Platform for Agile AI Solution Development
- Key Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- Amd
- Bryter
- Nvidia
- Quantum Machines
- Veego, US
