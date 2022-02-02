Global Artificial Intelligence, Supercomputers, and Quantum Computing Insights 2021 - Featuring Bryter, Nvidia and Quantum Machines Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Supercomputers, and Quantum Computing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT led innovations in Machine Learning, Supercomputers, Quantum Computing. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.

ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization, and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.

Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Supercomputers, and Quantum Computing

AI-Based No Code Service Automation Platform

Bryter Enables Users to Build Functional Applications by Just Using Drag and Drop Option in the Visual Interface

Bryter - Investor Dashboard

Novel Processors Bring Supercomputers to the Exascale

Amd's Value Proposition Will Improve the Performance of Supercomputers

Amd - Investor Dashboard

Tribute Supercomputer Serves Energy Research

Nvidia's Value Proposition Improves Supercomputer Performance

Nvidia - Investor Dashboard

Helping Internet Service Providers Gain Visibility Over Network Usage Patterns

Smart Home Tech Has Highlighted the Shortcomings of Broadband Networks

Veego, US - Investor Dashboard

AI-Based Quantum Orchestration Platform

Quantum Machines Offer Highly Scalable Solutions for Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Operations

Quantum Machines - Investor Dashboard

Natural Language Understanding-Based Conversational AI Solution

Optimizing Wi-Fi Networks Across the Home

AI-Based Data Management and Analytics Platform

Advanced Store Automation Platform

Software Platform for Agile AI Solution Development

